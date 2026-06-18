Ahead of World Refrigeration Day, Matelex Highlights Shift Beyond Reactive Refrigeration Maintenance

Through Matelex's PolarVisor web platform, commercial refrigeration technicians and operations teams gain a centralized, real-time overview of multiple installations at a glance.

Webinar Explores How Continuous Monitoring and Analytics Are Reshaping Commercial Refrigeration Management

The goal is to give operators and executives more shared insight so they can identify issues sooner, prioritize resources effectively, and make more informed decisions” — Ming Hua Yong

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ahead of World Refrigeration Day on June 26, Matelex is highlighting key themes from its recent webinar, "No Warm Shelves: The Continuous Performance Revolution in Commercial Refrigeration." During the webinar, hosted by Red Rock Branding, the company explored how data and analytics are helping refrigeration teams move beyond reactive maintenance strategies and identify developing system issues earlier.The webinar featured Ming Hua Yong, U.S. Business Development at Matelex, who discussed several challenges facing commercial refrigeration operators, including rising operating costs, labor shortages, refrigerant management requirements, and the growing complexity of managing refrigeration assets across multiple locations.According to Yong, refrigeration management is evolving from a model built around periodic inspections and emergency service calls to one focused on understanding system conditions over time. Rather than waiting for equipment failures or temperature issues to become apparent, operators can use performance data to identify trends, prioritize maintenance activities, and support more proactive decision-making.The webinar also explored how refrigeration management decisions increasingly affect teams beyond facilities maintenance, including finance, risk management, energy use and sustainability, human resources, and overall, cross-functional operations. As expectations around documentation, emissions management, and operational efficiency continue to evolve, access to timely system information is becoming important across departments."The goal is to give operators and executives more shared insight so they can identify issues sooner, prioritize resources effectively, and make more informed decisions," says Yong.To view the webinar, please visit Matelex’s YouTube page.About World Refrigeration DayWorld Refrigeration Day raises international awareness and understanding of the significant role that the refrigeration, air conditioning, and heat pump industry and its technology play in modern life. Celebrating on June 26th since 2019, each year carries a different theme. The 2026 global campaign theme is Cool Intelligence #coolintelligence, and focuses on the intersection of advanced digital tools, energy efficiency, and AI within cooling and heating systems.About MatelexMatelex has developed award-winning technologies for managing commercial refrigeration systems. With over 4,000 installations historically worldwide, the company has demonstrated a reduction in system-wide leak rates to under 10 percent, much lower than industry averages, and in certain cases, with close collaboration, achieved rates as low as 4.2 percent. Currently, its patented products are responsible for supervising 1,200 stores.For more information about solutions for grocery store owners and operators, visit www.matelex.com/en/ Those interested in seeing the company's World Refrigeration Day messaging can follow MatelexUS on Facebook and LinkedIn.About Red Rock BrandingRed Rock is a purpose-driven virtual agency based in New Haven, Connecticut, specializing in strategic marketing and communications for climate tech, clean energy, and other sustainability-focused brands. The agency also partners with public health organizations to deliver campaigns that drive measurable impact—guided by the belief that a healthier world starts with healthier people. For more information, visit www.redrockbranding.com ###

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