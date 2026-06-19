Vendors grading themselves are 51% of ChatGPT's software citations, trusted analysts just 16%. DerivateX calls it the Authority Inversion.

ChatGPT cited a small consulting firm's blog more often than Gartner. The institutions that vetted software for buyers have been replaced by vendors and sites no one has heard of.” — Apoorv Sharma, Co-Founder, DerivateX

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When ChatGPT recommends business software, it leans far more on vendors' own websites and on blogs almost no one has heard of than on Gartner, G2, or the business press. That is the finding of a new study from DerivateX, a B2B SaaS search agency, which traced every source ChatGPT cited across 40 software categories.Software vendors writing about themselves accounted for 51 percent of the sources ChatGPT cited. Small, often anonymous websites made up another 23 percent. The analyst firms, review platforms, and business press that have guided software buying for two decades accounted for just 16 percent combined.The platforms most associated with software research barely registered. G2 and Capterra, the two largest software review sites, received zero citations across all 40 categories. Gartner appeared only twice, and both times through its user-review pages rather than its analyst research.In several categories, sites with no public profile outranked household names. One product-management tool's blog, ideaplan, was cited six times, more often than Forbes, Reuters, or Gartner. In the marketing automation category, a single blog post from a small consulting firm supplied four of the recommended tools. DerivateX describes the pattern as the Authority Inversion: the trusted middle of software research has been hollowed out, and most buyers cannot see what replaced it."For twenty years we taught software companies that trust was earned slowly, from analysts, review platforms, and the press," said Apoorv Sharma, co-founder of DerivateX. "AI quietly threw that hierarchy out. Most companies are still spending against a map that no longer decides anything."The findings come from a new DerivateX study of where ChatGPT gets its software recommendations . For each category, the company submitted one buyer-intent query to ChatGPT with web search enabled, then classified all 188 cited sources by type across 105 domains. DerivateX presents the work as a snapshot of one platform and one query type, the moment a buyer is closest to a purchase decision.The study carries practical implications for both sides of the market. For buyers, it suggests treating AI software recommendations as a starting point to verify rather than an independent verdict, since the most-cited sources are frequently self-interested or unvetted. For software companies, it argues that the channels many teams court most, analyst coverage and review-site badges, are not the ones AI engines cite, and that visibility now depends on surfaces most companies do not track.DerivateX helps B2B SaaS brands get found and cited inside ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude. The company provides LLM SEO services and publishes buyer guidance, including a guide to hiring an AEO agency for B2B SaaS for teams evaluating outside help.About DerivateXDerivateX is a B2B SaaS SEO and GEO agency that helps software companies earn visibility and citations on LLMs such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude, turning AI search into a source of qualified inbound.

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