Gumlet's 18-month report on enterprise video hosting migration from Vimeo

18-month report: 12,000 customers, 900K+ hours of video, 2+ petabytes of data migrated from Vimeo to Gumlet after Bending Spoons acquisition

What's happened since the Bending Spoons acquisition isn't just a competitive opportunity for us. It's a cautionary tale for any business running on third-party infrastructure. ” — Aditya Patadia, Co-Founder and CEO, Gumlet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gumlet , a video hosting and streaming infrastructure platform, released " The State of Enterprise Video Hosting Post-Vimeo ," an 18-month industry report documenting what the company is calling the largest enterprise video infrastructure migration since 2020.Between January 2025 and June 2026, Gumlet's internal migration tracking recorded 12,000 customers transitioning their video infrastructure from Vimeo to Gumlet, moving more than 900,000 hours of video content and over 2 petabytes of data. The migration spans EdTech platforms, course creators, OTT operators, SaaS products with embedded video, and corporate training providers.The report links the migration trend directly to Bending Spoons' acquisition of Vimeo. In September 2025, the Milan-based private equity firm acquired Vimeo for $1.38 billion. By January 2026, the majority of Vimeo's staff had been laid off, including the entire video team. A Bending Spoons spokesperson confirmed the layoff date to Gizmodo.This is the fourth time Bending Spoons has executed the same playbook in three years. In February 2025, the firm took Brightcove private in a $233 million all-cash deal. Six weeks after the deal closed, Brightcove laid off 198 employees, two-thirds of its US workforce, including engineering and product staff serving enterprise customers like Marriott Hotels, Ford, and Johnson & Johnson. Prior Bending Spoons acquisitions of Filmic in 2022 and WeTransfer in 2024 followed similar patterns of mass layoffs and price increases."What's happened since the Bending Spoons acquisition isn't just a competitive opportunity for us. It's a cautionary tale for any business running on third-party infrastructure," said Aditya Patadia, Co-Founder and CEO of Gumlet. "When the people who built and maintained a platform leave, the platform doesn't survive on momentum forever. It survives until the next time something breaks, and then it breaks worse."The report includes two named customer case studies with verified results.Career Launcher, one of India's largest test preparation companies, reported a 43 percent improvement in course completion rates and 21 percent of revenue recovered from piracy after migrating from Vimeo to Gumlet. The full implementation completed in less than two weeks. The platform now hosts 150,000 hours of video uploaded per month for Career Launcher."After evaluating multiple platforms, switching to Gumlet solved both our biggest problems at once," said Manish Gupta, Executive VP of Technology at Career Launcher. "Our DRM was effectively broken and our premium paid content wasn't actually protected. After we moved to Gumlet, piracy is under control, buffering is gone, and delivery is rock-solid."Career Launcher's implementation runs on Gumlet's DRM-protected video hosting infrastructure with Widevine, FairPlay, and PlayReady support, the same DRM standards used by major streaming platforms.Scott's Bass Lessons, an online music academy that had run on Vimeo for 15 years, migrated to Gumlet during the research period."After 15 years with Vimeo, switching to Gumlet was the best decision we made," said Stu Wilson of Scott's Bass Lessons. "Vimeo's costs kept climbing while the shiny new features did nothing for us. Gumlet changed that completely. Our monthly costs dropped, delivery became rock-solid, and the migration was seamless from start to finish."The report identifies four themes driving migration from Vimeo: cost escalation that penalizes growth, reliability degradation following engineering layoffs, strategic pivot away from Vimeo's original creator and mid-market base, and trust erosion driven by the Bending Spoons acquisition pattern itself.On pricing, industry analysis from QuickOTT and CheckThat AI cited in the report documents that Vimeo's published bandwidth policy forces customers exceeding 2 terabytes monthly onto Enterprise contracts starting at $15,000 to $20,000 annually. Verified consumer reports show price increases of 20 to 50 percent on renewal for existing customers.The report also surveys the broader market response. Two creator-focused alternatives launched in 2026 positioned explicitly against Vimeo: Rushes, founded by UK filmmaker Guy Loftus in March 2026, and FrameRate, co-founded in April 2026 by Motion Array's Tyler Williams and ex-BUCK communications director Justin Cone. On the enterprise side, customers are evaluating specialized infrastructure platforms including Mux, Cloudflare Stream, Bunny Stream, api.video, and Gumlet. Gumlet is positioned as the best Vimeo and Wistia alternative for SaaS teams, EdTech platforms, course creators, and OTT operators requiring DRM protection, dynamic watermarking, and secure video hosting without bandwidth penalties.The full report, including complete methodology, public source citations from PetaPixel, CineD, Gizmodo, Engadget, and The Verge, and a vendor-neutral migration framework, is available on Gumlet’s website.About GumletGumlet Pte. Ltd. is a video hosting and streaming platform that provides secure video hosting with DRM , dynamic watermarking, and enterprise-grade video security. It is used by SaaS teams, EdTech companies, course creators, LMS providers, and OTT operators to prevent video piracy and protect premium content. The company is backed by Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital India) with additional investors including Manish Jindal (founding member of Cloudflare), Asad Khan (Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest), Aakrit Vaish and Swapan Rajdev (Co-Founders of Haptik), and Miten Sampat (CRED). Learn more on their website: gumlet.com

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