(Update) DOH Issues Water Quality Health Advisory for County Beaches

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2026

DOH-Franklin Issues Water Quality Health Advisory

Advisory Issued for Several Franklin County Beaches

Contact:

DT Simmons

Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov

850-653-2111

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following locations:

Alligator Point Beach, Carrabelle Beach, St. George Island State Park (Sugar Hill Beach Access)

Tests completed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach, Carrabelle Beach, and St. George Island State Park (Sugar Hill Beach Access) does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 21, 2025

DOH-Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory

Carrabelle Beach tests below unsafe level

Contact:

DT Simmons

Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov

850-653-2111

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is

lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:

Carrabelle Beach

1859 US-319

Carrabelle, FL 32322

Tests completed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach

shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test

results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 16, 2025

Beach.Water.Advisory.Issued_05.16.2025

Contact:

DT Simmons

Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov

850-653-2111

Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin)

has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:

Carrabelle Beach

Tests completed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle

Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria

recommended by the Florida Department of Health.

DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased

risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed

that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.

This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results

are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.

For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.

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About the Florida Department of Health

The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to

protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state,

county, and community efforts.

Follow us on X at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida

Department of Health, visit FloridaHealth.gov.