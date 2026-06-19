(Update) DOH Issues Water Quality Health Advisory for County Beaches
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 17, 2026
DOH-Franklin Issues Water Quality Health Advisory
Advisory Issued for Several Franklin County Beaches
Contact:
DT Simmons
Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov
850-653-2111
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) has issued a water quality advisory for the following locations:
Alligator Point Beach, Carrabelle Beach, St. George Island State Park (Sugar Hill Beach Access)
Tests completed on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, indicate that the water quality at Alligator Point Beach, Carrabelle Beach, and St. George Island State Park (Sugar Hill Beach Access) does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at these locations due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 21, 2025
DOH-Franklin Lifts Water Quality Health Advisory
Carrabelle Beach tests below unsafe level
Contact:
DT Simmons
Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov
850-653-2111
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin) is
lifting the advisory for high bacterial levels the following location:
Carrabelle Beach
1859 US-319
Carrabelle, FL 32322
Tests completed on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle Beach
shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria established by state guidelines. Test
results are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
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FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 16, 2025
Beach.Water.Advisory.Issued_05.16.2025
Contact:
DT Simmons
Deanna.Simmons@flhealth.gov
850-653-2111
Franklin County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (DOH-Franklin)
has issued a water quality advisory for the following location:
Carrabelle Beach
Tests completed on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, indicate that the water quality at Carrabelle
Beach does not meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria
recommended by the Florida Department of Health.
DOH-Franklin advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased
risk of illness in swimmers. Sampling conducted during regular water quality monitoring showed
that the level of bacteria exceeds the level established by state guidelines.
This advisory will continue until bacteria levels are below the accepted health level. Test results
are available at FloridaHealth.gov/HealthyBeaches.
For more information, call 850-653-2111 or visit Franklin.FloridaHealth.gov.
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About the Florida Department of Health
The Department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to
protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state,
county, and community efforts.
Follow us on X at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida
Department of Health, visit FloridaHealth.gov.
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