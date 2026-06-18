RESCHEDULE: Budget Committee Meeting
The Lawrence County Commission’s Budget Committee meeting scheduled for June 18, at 5:00 PM has been rescheduled to Thursday, June 25, at 5:00 PM.
The meeting will be held in the second-floor conference room of the County Administrative Center. The public is welcome to attend.
Published 6/18/26
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