Revaluation Inspections/Photo Updates

The 2026 Revaluation Project is underway. Representatives from Catalis will in the field beginning 4/13/2026 conducting sale reviews. This involves reviewing only those properties that have sold in the last 12 months to ensure we have the correct information. All representatives will be wearing an identification lanyard and are registered with the Police Department. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Tax Assessor's office at 401-625-6709. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated in ensuring that all properties are accurately assessed.

Additionally, a data collector will be taking photographs of all properties from her vehicle. This vehicle will be marked with a placard identifying the vehicle as part of the revaluation project. This ensures that we have a recent photo of your home as an accurate representation. If your home is difficult to see from the road, Catalis may drive upon your property to gain a clear view. If you DO NOT want anyone driving onto your property to take these photos, please contact the Assessor's office at 401-625-6709.