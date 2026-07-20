August 5, 2026 - Zoning Board of Review
Town of Tiverton
Building & Zoning
343 Highland Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878
Zoning Board of Review
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UNDER THE ZONING ORDINANCE
July 20, 2026
You are hereby notified that a Public Hearing will be held in-person at the
Tiverton Town Hall
343 Highland Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
August 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM
In regards to the petition of:
Applicant: Donald Medeiros
Owner (if other than applicant): Andrew J. Bonoan & Sarah Garrett
Location: 0 SOUTH LAKE ROAD
For a Dimensional Variance under the Zoning Ordinance as follows:
A petition has been filed for a Dimensional Variance:
Article V. District Dimensional Regulations Section 1.
The dimensional variance requested is due to the unique physical and environmental characteristics of the property. A large wetland system and associated wetland buffer occupy a significant portion of the site, while an existing drainage easement further restricts the area available for development. Strict compliance with the required 50-foot front setback would force the proposed dwelling farther into the lot, closer to environmentally sensitive wetland resources, resulting in greater disturbance to the site.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.