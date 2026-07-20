August 5, 2026 - Zoning Board of Review

Town of Tiverton Building & Zoning 343 Highland Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878 Zoning Board of Review NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UNDER THE ZONING ORDINANCE July 20, 2026 You are hereby notified that a Public Hearing will be held in-person at the Tiverton Town Hall 343 Highland Road Tiverton, RI 02878 August 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM In regards to the petition of: Applicant: Donald Medeiros Owner (if other than applicant): Andrew J. Bonoan & Sarah Garrett Location: 0 SOUTH LAKE ROAD For a Dimensional Variance under the Zoning Ordinance as follows: A petition has been filed for a Dimensional Variance: Article V. District Dimensional Regulations Section 1. The dimensional variance requested is due to the unique physical and environmental characteristics of the property. A large wetland system and associated wetland buffer occupy a significant portion of the site, while an existing drainage easement further restricts the area available for development. Strict compliance with the required 50-foot front setback would force the proposed dwelling farther into the lot, closer to environmentally sensitive wetland resources, resulting in greater disturbance to the site.

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