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August 5, 2026 - Zoning Board of Review

Town of Tiverton

Building & Zoning

343 Highland Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878

Zoning Board of Review

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING UNDER THE ZONING ORDINANCE    

July 20, 2026

You are hereby notified that a Public Hearing will be held in-person at the

Tiverton Town Hall

343 Highland Road

Tiverton, RI 02878

 August 5, 2026 at 7:00 PM

 

In regards to the petition of:

Applicant: Donald Medeiros

Owner (if other than applicant): Andrew J. Bonoan & Sarah Garrett

Location:  0 SOUTH LAKE ROAD

 

For a Dimensional Variance under the Zoning Ordinance as follows:

A petition has been filed for a Dimensional Variance:

Article V. District Dimensional Regulations Section 1.

The dimensional variance requested is due to the unique physical and environmental characteristics of the property. A large wetland system and associated wetland buffer occupy a significant portion of the site, while an existing drainage easement further restricts the area available for development. Strict compliance with the required 50-foot front setback would force the proposed dwelling farther into the lot, closer to environmentally sensitive wetland resources, resulting in greater disturbance to the site.  

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August 5, 2026 - Zoning Board of Review

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