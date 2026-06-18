Courthouse Closures for Juneteenth (June 19)

Several North Dakota courthouses will be closed or operating with limited access on Friday, June 19 in observance of Juneteenth.
The following courthouses will be closed completely: Billings, Bowman, Eddy, Golden Valley, Grant, Griggs, Mercer, Nelson, Pembina, Renville, Rolette, Sheridan, and Traill counties.
The following courthouses will have their buildings closed, but clerks will be available by phone: Cavalier, Richland, Sargent, Stutsman, and Williams counties. Benson County courthouse patrons in need of assistance may contact Ramsey County courthouse. Foster County courthouse patrons may contact Wells County Courthouse at 701-547-3122.
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