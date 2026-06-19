Stellarix’s Latest Webinar Explores Shifting Decision Authority in Drilling Operations and Its Industry Implications

How decision latency and tech ownership are reshaping value in drilling

To lead in drilling decision layer, OEMs must make extensive investments in AI, acquire edge analytics capabilities, and shift to outcome-based business models. That is the new competitive reality.” — Deepak Kumar Jain, Business Leader- Hi-tech, Stellarix

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, the drilling industry focused its engineering talent and capital on improving mechanical efficiency. As the drilling environment becomes more complex and margins get thin, the decision layer has become increasingly important. With 50% of the value lost during real-time execution, the key source of competitive advantage is shifting toward a fundamentally different question: who controls the decision?

Stellarix, a strategy and innovation consulting firm, convened a webinar to explore answers to this question. Titled “Systemic Ownership: The Race to Control the Drilling Decision Layer”, the session delved into how value is leaking at different drilling levels and why ownership of the decision layer is becoming the next strategic battleground for drilling OEMs.

Where Value is Lost

Value leakage is not spread evenly across the entire drilling process; rather, it is concentrated at a few high-impact decision points. The structural problem is that no single stakeholder has decision-making authority, full data visibility, and an economic incentive at the same time. One function sees the data, another has the authority to act, and the third carries the cost. This fragmentation leads to delayed decisions and value loss.

To sum up, value leakage is concentrated at a few high-impact decision points, not across the entire process.

The Cost of Decision Latency

A single drilling incident can generate 4-12+ hours of cumulative delay. What surprises most operators, however, is where that loss accumulates. The majority does not happen at the point of equipment failure. It happens in the time it takes to detect the issue, diagnose the cause, make a decision, and act on it. Together, they turn minutes into hours and hours into significant Non-Productive Time. Thus, time-to-action is no longer just an operational metric. It is becoming a direct driver of profitability.

In short, drilling underperformance is not due to a lack of technology but to misaligned decision ownership at critical execution points.

A New Opportunity for Drilling OEMs

Most drilling OEMs still think in terms of equipment ownership, like selling more hardware, maintaining the fleet, and competing on specifications. One of the key insights from the webinar suggests a different strategic path, which is moving from equipment ownership to decision ownership. The value is shifting toward reducing time across four critical stages: detection, diagnosis, decision, and action.

OEMs that assist operators in streamlining these stages are not just selling tools; they're offering time. In an industry with shrinking margins, time is the most precious currency they can provide.

Technology and the Future Roadmap

The webinar highlighted three technological pillars that are shaping the decision layer: edge intelligence, physics-informed AI, and high-frequency sensing.

These are not distant concepts. They are already being deployed in pilot programs and early commercial applications, but technology alone is insufficient. Ownership strategy matters just as much. The session introduced a practical framework to help OEMs decide where to invest, where to collaborate, and where to step back. The framework is designed to prevent redundant investment in low-value, low-impact areas.

Final Words

Growth opportunities are shifting from equipment ownership to decision ownership in the drilling industry. Organizations that can effectively manage this layer will be better equipped to address decision latency and achieve greater gains. Conversely, those that fail to do so will see their margins shrink gradually due to delayed decisions.

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