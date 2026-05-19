22x Cost Advantage, 70% Revenue Share-Why Small Molecules are Defying the 'Chemistry is Dead' Narrative

Small molecules still solve pharma's biggest practical challenges, including affordability, speed, and access.” — Tanu Kapoor, Assistant Manager- Life Sciences, Stellarix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Future of Small Molecules-Why Chemistry is Far from Dead,” - The recent webinar by Stellarix delved into why chemistry is thriving at the cutting edge of science and remains strategically relevant in a market largely shaped by biologics, gene therapy, and cell therapy.

Findings reveal that despite biologics' large R&D share, small molecules account for 90% of marketed drugs. In the past decade, small molecules represented around 2/3rd of FDA approvals and drove approximately 70–85% of global pharma revenue. Drawing on data-driven analysis and cross-functional expertise, the speakers made a compelling case that the prevailing 'chemistry is dead' narrative is not only a factual mischaracterization but also a material strategic risk for biopharma organizations making long-term portfolio and investment decisions.

"The future of medicinal chemistry is being actively reshaped by the convergence of chemistry, structural biology, AI, and automation, and the results are already visible in approval pipelines and R&D investment flows. Small molecules are not declining; they are evolving into more targeted, precision-driven, innovation-led therapies.” Tanu Kapoor, Assistant Manager- Life Sciences, Stellarix

Healthcare affordability encounters intense market pressure across the globe that affects emerging as well as developed economies. AI advancements are speeding up the pace of drug discovery, which is much faster than any pipeline strategy prediction. However, true, equitable access still relies on molecules that can be produced at scale, stored without cold chains, and administered orally. Biologics cannot meet all these requirements, while small molecules can. The economic argument supporting this has always existed; the industry merely ceased to communicate it.

Key findings revealed:

1. 90% of marketed drugs are small molecules, which signifies market dominance and relevance.

2. Small molecules are 22x cheaper than biologics, that reflects significant cost benefits directly shaping drug access and coverage decisions.

3. 70–85% of global pharma revenue is generated by small molecules.

4. Nearly 2/3 of FDA approvals and innovation growth over the past decade have been from small molecules, directly contradicting the decline narrative.

5. AI-driven design has sped up small molecule discovery pipelines by as much as 70%, reducing what used to take years into just a few months.

6. The global small molecule drug discovery market stands at $67.42B in 2026, projected to reach $103.06B by 2031.

7. Small molecules reach approval 0–2 years faster than biologics.

The webinar answered the following questions:

1. Is chemistry being reinvented while biologics dominate the headlines? Understand where real innovation is happening and what the approval landscape reveals.

2. Are small molecules economically indispensable beyond their scientific relevance? How supply chain vulnerabilities and second-order disruptions are redefining the strategic case.

3. How are modern tools reimagining traditional drug design? What the convergence of centuries-old chemistry and machine learning means for future pipelines.

4. Which transformative innovation trends are changing the landscape of small molecule discovery and squeezing timelines?

5. Why are quick approvals shifting investors' preferences toward small molecules? Also, understand how fast approvals alter pharma’s competitive strategy and capital-allocation tactics.

6. Can small molecules continue to serve as the economic engine of global pharma? What this means for R&D priorities, portfolio balance, and healthcare access.

How does it impact the industry players?

For industry players, the impact goes beyond pipeline choices. The way organizations perceive the small molecule opportunity today influences their R&D priorities and overall portfolio management. Irrespective of prevailing market saturation perceptions, the industry continues to see growth driven by innovations and approvals in oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and CNS. The next wave of innovations, including oral delivery systems, targeted protein degraders, and precision oncology agents, offers an open space. Organizations that act strategically will lead the next phase of pharma innovation, as the bottleneck has shifted from molecule design to commercial and clinical success.

Tanu Kapoor: Tanu Kapoor is an Assistant Manager, Life Sciences at Stellarix, with nearly a decade of experience at the nexus of strategic consulting, intellectual property intelligence, and biopharma innovation.

Damini Goyal: Damini Goyal is Project Leader, Life Sciences at Stellarix, with over six years of experience, specializing in mapping innovation ecosystems and evaluating emerging technologies to guide high-stakes decision-making.

About Stellarix:

Stellarix is a strategy and innovation consulting firm serving clients across MedTech, LifeSciences, F&B, I&M, C&M, and Energy sectors. It helps clients across various industries navigate market challenges, optimize market-entry strategies, and develop strategic roadmaps for new product development and commercialization, building business resilience and market leadership.

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