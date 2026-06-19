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Shaftsbury Barracks Request for information

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26B3003221

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Johnson                

STATION:  Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks 

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 06/13/2026 @ approximately 0315 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 67 East in the Town of Shaftsbury.

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)

 

ACCUSED:  unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On June 13, 2026, at approximately 03:15am Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash resulting in the damage to a telephone pole along VT Route 67 East in the town of Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation indicates a that pick-up truck had left the area after hitting and damaging a telephone pole.

 

The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and the Operator involved in this crash. The vehicle would likely have front-end or rear passenger side body damage. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.

 

 

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Shaftsbury Barracks Request for information

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