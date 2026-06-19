Shaftsbury Barracks Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003221
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad
Johnson
STATION: Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury
Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/13/2026 @ approximately 0315 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 67 East in the Town of
Shaftsbury.
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident (LSA)
ACCUSED: unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 13, 2026, at approximately 03:15am Troopers from the
Vermont State Police – Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash
resulting in the damage to a telephone pole along VT Route 67 East in the town
of Shaftsbury, VT. Investigation indicates a that pick-up truck had left the
area after hitting and damaging a telephone pole.
The State Police is requesting the public's assistance in
identifying the vehicle and the Operator involved in this crash. The vehicle
would likely have front-end or rear passenger side body damage. Anyone with
information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State
Police – Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.