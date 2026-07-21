Williston Barracks / Petit Larceny, Credit Card Fraud
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A1005246
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer
STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: July 13, 2026 / 1045 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Spruce Lane, Eden
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Credit Card Fraud
ACCUSED: Kylie Dodds
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT
VICTIM: Jerry Jewett
AGE: 77
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VICTIM: Union Bank
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers fielded an incident of a stolen bank card. Investigation determined that Kylie Dodds (37) of Johnson, VT took a bank card without permission and used it at two stores in Johnson. She was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: September 23, 2026 / 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: n/a
BAIL: n/a
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
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