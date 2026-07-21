Williston Barracks / Petit Larceny, Credit Card Fraud

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A1005246

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michelle Archer

STATION: Vermont State Police - Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: July 13, 2026 / 1045 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Spruce Lane, Eden

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny, Credit Card Fraud

ACCUSED: Kylie Dodds

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

VICTIM: Jerry Jewett

AGE: 77

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VICTIM: Union Bank

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers fielded an incident of a stolen bank card. Investigation determined that Kylie Dodds (37) of Johnson, VT took a bank card without permission and used it at two stores in Johnson. She was cited to appear in Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: September 23, 2026 / 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.