UPDATED RELEASE-Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

****UPDATED PRESS RELEASE****

Upon further investigation, it was determined that Deborah A. Talbot had violated previously imposed conditions of release. As a result, Talbot was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Following processing, Talbot was released on a new set of court-ordered conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on June 18, 2026, at 1230 hours.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3003313

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Negrin

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

DATE/TIME: June 16th, 2026, at approximately 1944 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamb Road / Elm Street, North Bennington, Vermont

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer

ACCUSED: Deborah A. Talbot

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police received reports of a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mattison Road in the North Bennington/Shaftsbury area. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored pickup truck displaying a red and white star on the doors. An alert was subsequently broadcast to law enforcement personnel advising them to be on the lookout for the vehicle and investigate any sightings or contact with it.

Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks subsequently observed a vehicle matching the description traveling westbound on Vermont Route 67 before turning onto Lamb Road in the town of Shaftsbury. While observing the vehicle, troopers witnessed several motor vehicle violations and attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights. The operator failed to stop and instead accelerated away from troopers at a high rate of speed. Due to the inherent risk to public safety posed by a pursuit under the circumstances, troopers did not pursue the vehicle and instead continued the investigation through other means.

Shortly thereafter, troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks, assisted by members of the Bennington Police Department, located the vehicle in the town of North Bennington. Through investigation, the operator was identified as Deborah A. Talbot (63). Talbot was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Talbot was later released with a criminal citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on July 27, 2026, at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: July 27th 2026, at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.