*UPDATED RELEASE-Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
****UPDATED PRESS RELEASE****
Upon further investigation, it was determined that Deborah
A. Talbot had violated previously imposed conditions of release. As a result,
Talbot was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Vermont
State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. Following processing, Talbot
was released on a new set of court-ordered conditions and issued a criminal
citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal
Division, on June 18, 2026, at 1230 hours.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003313
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig
Negrin
STATION: Shaftsbury
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: June 16th, 2026, at approximately 1944 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamb Road / Elm Street, North Bennington,
Vermont
VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer
ACCUSED: Deborah A.
Talbot
AGE: 63
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury Center, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police
received reports of a suspicious vehicle traveling on Mattison Road in the
North Bennington/Shaftsbury area. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored
pickup truck displaying a red and white star on the doors. An alert was
subsequently broadcast to law enforcement personnel advising them to be on the
lookout for the vehicle and investigate any sightings or contact with it.
Troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks subsequently observed
a vehicle matching the description traveling westbound on Vermont Route 67
before turning onto Lamb Road in the town of Shaftsbury. While observing the
vehicle, troopers witnessed several motor vehicle violations and attempted to
conduct a traffic stop by activating their emergency lights. The operator
failed to stop and instead accelerated away from troopers at a high rate of
speed. Due to the inherent risk to public safety posed by a pursuit under the
circumstances, troopers did not pursue the vehicle and instead continued the
investigation through other means.
Shortly thereafter, troopers from the Shaftsbury Barracks,
assisted by members of the Bennington Police Department, located the vehicle in
the town of North Bennington. Through investigation, the operator was
identified as Deborah A. Talbot (63). Talbot was subsequently taken into
custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks for
processing. Talbot was later released with a criminal citation to appear before
the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on July 27, 2026, at
0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: July 27th 2026, at 0830
hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal
Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
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