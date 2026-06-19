Baldivis Family Medical Centre Introduces Evidence-Based Group Therapy Program

BALDIVIS, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baldivis Family Medical Centre has announced the structural expansion of its mental health infrastructure with the upcoming launch of a clinical Group Therapy Program scheduled to commence this August. The initiative will be co-facilitated by registered psychologists Dr Guillaume Walters-du Plooy and Dr Lakers Komaiya , introducing a structured framework for local adults managing mild-to-moderate psychological distress.Structured Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy FrameworkThe structured program is designed around a closed-group format consisting of eight consecutive weekly sessions, each running for 90 minutes. To maintain participant privacy and ensure focused clinical dynamics, groups are strictly capped at a minimum of four and a maximum of ten individuals.Operating under a manualised curriculum, the program applies evidence-based Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy (CBT) techniques. The weekly curriculum covers dedicated skills modules, including:• Psychoeducation and cognitive restructuring• Behavioural activation and goal setting• Mindfulness, relaxation, and localised problem-solving• Relapse prevention and long-term maintenance planningThe program operates with an integrated clinical monitoring protocol. Participants complete routine health questionnaires, including the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9), Depression Anxiety Stress Scales (DASS-21), and Generalised Anxiety Disorder assessment (GAD-7) at intake and intervals throughout the curriculum to track objective baseline severity and progress.Introducing the Facilitation TeamThe August rollout is coordinated directly by two of the medical centre’s established psychological clinicians, combining distinct areas of practical focus to support the group dynamic:• Dr Guillaume Walters-du Plooy: A registered psychologist with extensive experience across both corporate health sectors and private practice. His clinical focus encompasses mood and anxiety disorders, stress mitigation, eating disorders, and relapse patterns. He utilises a blend of therapy programs to assist adult clients navigating life transitions and complex interpersonal challenges.• Dr Lakers Komaiya: A clinical psychologist specialising in adolescent and adult mental health, focusing on evidence-based therapy tailored to individual life experiences and environmental factors. He is a First-Class Honours graduate in psychology, fully registered with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), and a Fellow of the College of Clinical Psychologists (FCCLP). Beyond his clinical practice working with culturally diverse populations, Dr Komaiya is an author and media contributor.Referral Pathways and Medicare ComplianceIn strict compliance with Australian health regulations and standard care coordination, participation in the Group Therapy Program requires a formal referral pathway. Prospective participants must obtain a valid General Practitioner (GP) or Psychiatrist referral.Individuals accessing the program under a current Mental Health Treatment Plan (MHTP) are eligible to claim Medicare benefits for up to ten group therapy services per calendar year. For individuals not utilising a Medicare pathway, a formal GP referral remains a structural requirement of the medical centre’s intake protocol to ensure continuity of care between primary physicians and the psychological team.Baldivis Family Medical Centre operates seven days a week, housing over 21 on-site clinicians to manage integrated primary and specialist care under a unified diagnostic infrastructure. Residents seeking to undergo intake screening or verify NIP or MHTP eligibility are advised to visit https://baldivisfmc.com.au/ or contact the clinic’s administration team directly.Press release distributed by Canty Digital About Baldivis Family Medical CentreBaldivis Family Medical Centre is a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary primary care provider located at 19 Settlers Avenue, Western Australia. Operating with extended hours seven days a week, the facility integrates family medicine, allied health, specialised psychological services, and diagnostic infrastructure to support the expanding regional population.

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