Baldivis Family Medical Centre Expands Regional Developmental Paediatric Services

BALDIVIS, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Baldivis Family Medical Centre has expanded its multi-disciplinary clinical team with the addition of Dr Meghana Ghanawat , a consultant Paediatrician and Neonatologist specialising in developmental and behavioural paediatrics. The appointment addresses a critical regional demand across the Rockingham and Peel areas for localised, evidence-based assessment and management of childhood developmental conditions.Focus on Early Intervention and Neurodevelopmental PathwaysDr Ghanawat, a Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians (FRACP), focuses on early identification and intervention for a range of pediatric health and behavioural concerns. Her clinical scope at the 19 Settlers Avenue facility includes the assessment and long-term management of:•Autism spectrum disorders and related behavioural profiles•Global developmental delays and milestone tracking•Cognitive and localised learning difficulties•Emotional and complex behavioural challenges in children and adolescentsHer formal training in standardised developmental assessments informs a structured, multidisciplinary approach to childhood care , coordinating directly with families, allied health professionals, and educational institutions.Aeromedical and Regional Health ContributionsPrior to her appointment at Baldivis Family Medical Centre, Dr Ghanawat’s clinical background included extensive service within Australia’s acute healthcare networks. Her experience encompasses critical care delivery for newborns and pediatric patients with the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) and the Neonatal Emergency Transport Services (NETS) across remote and regional territory.Alongside her clinical practice, she holds a Graduate Diploma in Aeromedical Retrieval from James Cook University. Her ongoing work in international healthcare infrastructure focuses specifically on building and launching medical evacuation networks across developing nations.Referral Pathways and Care CoordinationBecause developmental pediatricians operate as specialists under the Australian healthcare system, patients cannot book an appointment directly. Accessing these consultations requires a formal referral from a general practitioner (GP).Baldivis Family Medical Centre operates seven days a week at 19 Settlers Avenue, housing over 20 on-site clinicians to manage integrated primary and specialist care under a single diagnostic infrastructure.About Baldivis Family Medical CentreBaldivis Family Medical Centre is a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary primary care facility located in Western Australia. Operating with extended hours seven days a week, the centre integrates general practice, specialised pediatric care, mental health services, and diagnostic infrastructure to support the expanding regional population.

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