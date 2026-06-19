Governor Morrisey Signs Proclamation Recognizing June 19th as Juneteenth Day ...

Charleston, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey has signed a proclamation recognizing June 19, 2026, as Juneteenth Day in West Virginia, recognizing the historic end of slavery in the United States and encouraging West Virginians to reflect on the enduring importance of freedom.

"Juneteenth marks a significant chapter in our nation's history and serves as a reminder that the promise of liberty must extend to every American," said Governor Morrisey. "West Virginia has its own important place in that history, having abolished slavery before the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment. Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the principles of liberty."

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced that enslaved people were free, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

West Virginia also played a notable role in the nation's journey toward freedom. On February 3, 1865, the State enacted legislation abolishing slavery, months before the Thirteenth Amendment was ratified later that year.

Governor Morrisey encourages all West Virginians to observe Juneteenth by reflecting on our shared history and the enduring values of freedom, justice, and opportunity that unite us as Americans.