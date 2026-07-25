Governor Morrisey Shares Ongoing Flood Response Efforts in West Virginia ...

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Governor Patrick Morrisey today surveyed flood damage with the West Virginia National Guard before providing an update on the state's ongoing response and recovery efforts. Search and rescue operations remain the top priority as state, local, and federal partners continue working around the clock to assist affected communities.

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"Protecting lives and helping these communities recover remains our top priority," said Governor Morrisey. "While the worst of the weather has moved through, our work is far from over. We'll continue searching for anyone who still needs help, restoring critical infrastructure, and supporting these communities for as long as it takes."

Approximately 85 rescues have been carried out over the last 20 hours.

More than 3,100 Division of Highways employees responded with over 300 pieces of heavy equipment to reopen roads, repair damaged infrastructure, clear debris, and restore access throughout the affected region. Utility crews continue restoring power to approximately 12,366 customers statewide, while the West Virginia National Guard, State Police, and Natural Resources Police remain engaged in search, rescue, and recovery operations.

While the primary line of severe weather has moved through the region, saturated ground and elevated waterways continue to create hazardous conditions. State officials remain in close coordination with the National Weather Service as recovery efforts continue.

Emergency shelters remain open in Buckhannon, Weston, and Philippi, while FEMA personnel are coordinating with state and local officials to begin preliminary damage assessments as soon as conditions safely allow.

"This recovery won't happen overnight, but the people of West Virginia should know they are not facing it alone," said Governor Morrisey. "We'll continue working with our local, state, and federal partners until these communities have the support they need to recover."