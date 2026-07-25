Governor Morrisey Announces Program to Strengthen Employer Support and Workforce Participation in West Virginia ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced a $500,000 investment in the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP) with the release of a new Announcement for Funding Availability (AFA) under the Health to Prosperity (HTP) initiative. The Workforce Catalyst Program is designed to help employers hire and retain individuals with higher health needs by reducing the cost and complexity of supporting employees as they return to and remain in the workforce.

“You cannot have a thriving economy if your workforce is struggling to access the care they need,” said Governor Morrisey. “This program is about supporting both workers and employers. We are giving businesses the tools they need to hire and retain employees who may need additional support, while making it easier for individuals to stay healthy, remain employed, and continue providing for their families.”

The opportunity aims to establish a statewide model that aligns employer incentives with workforce participation outcomes. Through this effort, employers should expect to receive targeted support to hire and retain individuals participating in return-to-work pathways, including assistance with workplace accommodations and other cost-sharing mechanisms tied to successful hiring and retention.

By reducing financial and administrative barriers for employers, the program is designed to expand access to employment opportunities for individuals whose health needs may otherwise limit their ability to secure or maintain work. At the same time, it aims to improve workforce stability, reduce turnover, and strengthen employer engagement across the state.

“This program recognizes that employers play a critical role in supporting workforce participation,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Arvin Singh. “By reducing the burden on businesses and aligning incentives with employee success, we are creating a more supportive environment where individuals can return to work and continue building stable, healthy lives.”

Through this Announcement for Funding Availability (AFA), the State is seeking partners to design and implement this statewide model, working in close coordination with employers, healthcare providers, and workforce organizations. The selected grantee will be responsible for operationalizing the program, providing employer-facing support, and ensuring alignment between workforce participation goals and program outcomes.

Eligible applicants may access the active solicitation through the state’s procurement and grants management system at wvOASIS.gov. Interested organizations are encouraged to review the full material packet for detailed eligibility requirements, submission instructions, and key deadlines. Additional information will be shared through an upcoming Announcement for Funding Availability (AFA) release webinar.

This press release is supported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of the financial assistance award totaling $199,476,098.72 with 100% funded by CMS HHS. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor endorsement, by CMS/HHS, or the U.S. Government.