MPD Arrests Suspect in Kennedy Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, June 18, 2026, at approximately 6:59 a.m., Fourth District officers responded to a report of a robbery at Kennedy Street and Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The investigation revealed that the suspect approached the victim in the 900 block of Kennedy Street, Northwest, and demanded money. When the victim did not comply, the suspect assaulted the victim and took her property before fleeing on foot.

MPD officers quickly arrived on the scene and were able to locate the suspect in the immediate area. The officers placed the suspect under arrest without incident. The victim was not injured, and her property was recovered.

30-year-old Erick Jonathan Sabillon-Amaya of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Robbery.

CCN: 26083756