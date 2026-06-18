Guilford County Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

Guilford County has appointed Kimberly Slusher as Interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective Thursday, June 18.

Slusher has served as deputy director of the county's Finance Department since 2020. She brings more than 24 years of experience in local government and public education finance. Prior to joining Guilford County, she served as CFO for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and as fiscal director for Guilford Child Development.

She spent 13 years with Wythe County, Va., where she held several financial leadership positions, including finance director for Wythe County Public Schools and finance director for Wythe County. She also served as grant coordinator and payroll and budget coordinator for Wythe County.

"Kimberly has consistently demonstrated exceptional financial leadership, sound judgment and a strong commitment to fiscal stewardship as the Deputy Finance Director,” Victor Isler, Guilford County Manager. "As Interim Chief Financial Officer, we are confident Kimberly will continue to ensure the integrity of our financial operations, maintain compliance with all applicable regulations and provide transparent, accurate reporting on the county's financial condition. Her expertise in financial management and leadership experience makes her well-positioned to lead the Finance Department.”

Slusher has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Virginia Polytechnic and State University. She currently serves as the Vice President for the Women in Public Finance - North Carolina Chapter.