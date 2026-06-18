New Hope Recycling Center relocating to New Facility
To make this transition possible, the current New Hope center at 235 Lake Wylie Road will close on Friday, July 3. The new and improved facility located at 5021 South New Hope Road is scheduled to open in August.
During this temporary closure, residents are encouraged to use our nearest recycling facilities:
Crowders Creek Convenience Site (Accepts trash and recyclables) 1120 CP Groves Rd, Gastonia NC 28053
Riverbend Convenience Site (Accepts trash and recyclables) 140 Mountain Island Rd, Mount Holly NC 28120
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Duke Street Recycling Center (Only accepts recyclables, no trash) 3100 Duke St, Gastonia NC 28053
We appreciate your patience as we work to bring you a larger, safer, and more efficient convenience center. For questions or additional information, please contact Public Works Director Dan Ziehm at 704-862-7504.
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