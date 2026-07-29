Public Input Begins on GCLMPO’S Local Input Point Assignments for Regional Impact Projects

The Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln Metropolitan Planning Organization (GCLMPO) opens a 15-day public comment period, beginning Friday, July 24, 2026, requesting public input on the next stage of developing future Regional Impact transportation projects for Gaston, Cleveland, and Lincoln Counties. The process to develop the GCLMPO’s 2028-2037 Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) is administered by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and is called “Prioritization 8.0” or “P8.0”.

Transportation projects are represented on the draft list and map proposed for Regional Impact local input point assignments and can be found on the GCLMPO website at Hub - GCLMPO_SPOT_8_Regional Tier Projects - Public Comment Period.

Beginning in October 2026, GCLMPO will open a separate public comment period for the Division Needs projects.

NCDOT has scored projects submitted by MPOs, Rural Planning Organizations (RPOs) and NCDOT Divisions according to formulas established under the Strategic Transportation Investments (STI) law. GCLMPO has 1,900 local input points to allocate to projects for local prioritization in the Regional Impact tier and an additional 1,900 local input points to allocate in the Division Needs tier. The STI legislation specifies that MPOs, RPOs and NCDOT Division offices must adhere to their adopted local input point methodologies to the greatest extent possible when assigning local input points. GCLMPO’s adopted Local Input Point Methodology for P8.0 can also be found on the website.

The public comment period will conclude on Friday, August 7, 2026.

The public may also provide comments during the GCLMPO TCC Meeting on Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 10:00 am and the Board Meeting on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 6:30 pm.

Written comments may be sent by mail, email, or fax to the following address:

Gaston-Cleveland-Lincoln MPO

Attn: Tori Dellinger, Principal Transportation Planner

PO Box 1748

Gastonia, NC 28053

Email Tori Dellinger

FAX: 704-869-1960

All comments must be received by Friday, August 7, 2026. Additional information can be obtained by contacting GCLMPO staff at 704-854-6631.

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