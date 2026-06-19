BlockReel DAO Launches /fund, Completing the First Full-Stack Decentralized Filmmaking Ecosystem - From Idea to Screen

Fund - Film Crowdfunding

Launching film crowdfunding closes the final gap in BlockReel's end-to-end pipeline, making it the only Web3 platform that supports a filmmaker's entire journey

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlockReel DAO, the Solana-based decentralized film studio and streaming ecosystem, today announced the launch of /fund, a reward-based crowdfunding platform built specifically for independent filmmakers. With this release, BlockReel becomes the first and only decentralized filmmaking platform to offer a complete, full-stack pipeline covering every stage of a filmmaker's journey, from idea to global audience.

Unlike general-purpose crowdfunding sites, /fund is engineered for the realities of filmmaking. It launches with the post-campaign infrastructure most platforms never provide: a verified marketplace for production assets, a global mentorship and job-shadowing network, an on-chain film festival with cash prizes, a creator-first streaming platform with 80/20 revenue splits, FAST TV channels, a department-organized filmmaking forum, real-time community chat, and a job board that routes 100% of platform fees back into the DAO treasury.

"With most crowdfunding platforms, filmmakers raise the money and then the platform disappears," said Osman Arslan, Founder of BlockReel DAO, CSC Associate Member, and Dolby Vision Certified Colorist. "We built /fund inside an ecosystem that keeps showing up after the campaign ends, with crew, gear, mentorship, festival exposure, and distribution. That is the difference between funding a film and actually finishing one."

/fund runs on Solana, and Stripe. Backers are only charged if a campaign meets its goal. Refund policies are published in advance, and all campaign language is structured around rewards, not securities. A dedicated Legal Hub at blockreeldao.com/fund/legal publishes the full Terms of Service, Backer Agreement, Creator Agreement, Risk Disclosure, and Refund Policy.

The independent film industry loses billions in creative value to platforms that take 20-30% in fees, hold funds for weeks, and offer no support after a campaign closes. BlockReel DAO's model is structurally different because every dollar the platform collects is reinvested into the filmmaker community.

5% platform fee on Stripe-backed campaigns; 3% on Solana-backed campaigns (processor fees passed through at cost)

Solana USDC eliminates card processing fees entirely; the lower rate incentivizes the on-chain rail

All platform fees flow into the DAO treasury, funding festival prizes, production budgets for winning scripts, and filmmaker education

7.5% marketplace fees versus 20-30% on traditional platforms, cycling directly back into community programs

80% of streaming revenue goes to creators, settled instantly via Solana Pay, while the 20% DAO share fuels the treasury

Quadratic governance voting ensures the community decides how treasury funds are allocated

Without paid marketing, BlockReel DAO has grown to more than 1,200 registered filmmakers, including Emmy Award winners, Golden Globe nominees, Webby and Telly Award winners, and alumni of Sundance, Cannes, SXSW, Toronto, and Tribeca.

"We are not trying to be a better Kickstarter or a better Vimeo," Arslan added. "We are building the operating system for independent cinema. /fund was the last missing layer. With it live, filmmakers can write, fund, crew, shoot, premiere, distribute, and earn inside one ecosystem they actually own a piece of."

/fund is live now at blockreeldao.com/fund. Filmmakers can launch a campaign at blockreeldao.com/fund/start. Full legal documentation is available at blockreeldao.com/fund/legal.

About BlockReel DAO

BlockReel DAO is the first decentralized film studio, festival, and streaming ecosystem built on Solana. It connects filmmakers, investors, and audiences through on-chain production, funding, and distribution. The platform spans crowdfunding, an on-chain film festival, creator-first streaming, FAST TV, a verified digital asset marketplace, global mentorship, a film industry job board, a department-organized filmmaking forum, real-time community chat, and DAO governance.

Founded by Osman Arslan, Dolby Vision Certified Colorist, BlockReel DAO operates as a Wyoming Decentralized Autonomous Organization Limited Liability Company.

Press Contact

Osman Arslan

Founder, BlockReel DAO

info@blockreeldao.com

blockreeldao.com

@BlockReelDAO on X

LinkedIn

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