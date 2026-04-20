BlockReel DAO Appoints Emmy-Winning Sound Mixer Mark Hensley as Founding Advisor and Head of Industry Partnerships

Mark Hensley

The only Film3 platform covering the full filmmaker lifecycle adds a Hollywood veteran to accelerate its push into mainstream independent cinema

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emmy-Winning Mixer and Independent Filmmaker Mark Hensley Joins BlockReel DAO as Founding Advisor and Head of Industry Partnerships

BlockReel DAO, the decentralized film studio and the only Film3 platform building the complete filmmaking lifecycle in a single ecosystem, today announced that Emmy-winning re-recording mixer and independent filmmaker Mark Hensley has joined the company as Founding Advisor and Head of Industry Partnerships.

Hensley brings more than 30 years of professional sound experience at the highest level of the industry. His credits include eight Canadian Sound Award nominations with three wins, three CAS Award nominations, three Emmy nominations, and an Emmy win for "Genius: Picasso" (2018). He also engineered the platinum-certified 4 Non Blondes single "What's Up?" and has built a distinguished post-production career across Vancouver and Los Angeles.

In recent years, Hensley stepped beyond his established studio career to pursue independent filmmaking on his own terms. He directed twelve short films as a deliberate study of the entire craft, then wrote, directed, and graded the neo-noir feature "Clown N Out in Valley Village," shot guerrilla-style with a SAG Micro Budget cast on a production budget of just $4,000. The film is now streaming on major platforms, including BlockReel.

The Only Film3 Platform Covering the Full Lifecycle

While most Web3 film projects address one slice of the industry (streaming, funding, or NFTs in isolation), BlockReel DAO is the only platform integrating every stage of a filmmaker's career into one community-owned ecosystem. The platform combines a community-curated film festival with cash prizes, a Web3-enabled streaming service, a digital asset marketplace with industry-low 7.5 percent fees, a global mentorship and job-shadowing network, a decentralized job board, an editorial knowledge library, and real-time community chat and collaboration tools.

This full-lifecycle approach turns BlockReel into the daily habit layer for working filmmakers, not just a one-time transaction venue. Members move from idea to development to production to distribution without leaving the ecosystem, and every fee collected on the platform is reinvested back into festival prizes, productions, and creator rewards.

"BlockReel was built to serve filmmakers at every stage, from first short to studio feature, with infrastructure that respects the craft and returns value to creators," said Osman Arslan, Founder of BlockReel DAO. "Mark's experience across both ends of that spectrum makes him uniquely qualified to help us build the right partnerships for this community."

Momentum and Traction

BlockReel DAO now serves more than 460 registered filmmakers, including Emmy winners, Golden Globe nominees, and Webby Award winners. The platform ranks on the first page of Google for multiple high-intent filmmaking categories and continues to expand its festival, streaming, and marketplace operations.

About BlockReel DAO

BlockReel DAO is a complete film studio, festival, and streaming ecosystem covering every stage of a filmmaker's career in one place. While the platform integrates blockchain technology to enable community governance, decentralized ownership, and instant creator payments, all core features work without any Web3 knowledge required. Blockchain is there for those who want it, particularly for governance participation and instant settlement, but never stands between a filmmaker and their work.

Learn more at https://www.blockreeldao.com

Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/blockreel-dao

Media Contact

Osman Arslan, Founder

BlockReel DAO

info@blockreeldao.com

https://www.blockreeldao.com

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