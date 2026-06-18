Volunteers Needed for the El Paso County Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB)

June 18, 2026 – The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Community Development Advisory Board.

The Community Development Advisory Board is currently seeking one new member residing in and able to represent Calhan and one new member residing in Commissioner District 3.

Beginning in 2009, El Paso County became a direct recipient of a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to carry out a wide range of community development activities directed toward revitalizing neighborhoods, economic development, and providing improved community facilities and services.

The Community Development Advisory Board (CDAB) reviews matters of importance regarding the CDBG program and makes recommendations to the Board of El Paso County Commissioners concerning community development issues and use of CDBG funds.

Meetings are typically held on the third Wednesday of the month at 12:30 p.m. (as necessary) at the Economic Development Office at 9 East Vermijo, Colorado Springs, CO. (across the street from the courthouse)

The volunteer application is located at www.elpasoco.com and can be accessed at: https://bocc.elpasoco.com/volunteer

For questions, please contact volunteer@elpasoco.com or

Board of County Commissioners

Attn: BCA

200 S. Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

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www.ElPasoCo.com