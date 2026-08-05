El Paso County’s Department of Public Works Weekly Road & Construction Update – August 5, 2026

August 5, 2026 – El Paso County’s Department of Public Works (DPW) is providing the following road and construction updates for the week.

Construction on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements Project, at the intersection of Security Blvd & Willis Drive is planned to begin the week of Aug 10th, 2026

Starting the week of August 10th, 2026, construction will begin on the Pedestrian Intersection Safety Improvements – Phase II Project at the intersection of Security Blvd and Willis Drive in Security-Widefield, CO. Work will include the installation of a new pedestrian crossing and corresponding concrete work, with some minor traffic signal and/or electrical work. The project is expected to be completed in approximately 3-4 weeks, weather permitting.

Closure: The intersection at Security Blvd and Willis Drive will be fully closed.

Detour: See Detour Map for details.

Safety reminders for motorists:

Reduce speeds in and around work zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Follow all posted detour signage

DPW thanks residents and drivers in advance for their patience and cooperation as these improvements are completed.

Short-notice traffic or construction changes — including temporary closures, schedule adjustments, or additional work activity — are shared through DPW Traffic & Construction Alerts on the County’s official social media channels and may also appear in the following week’s “Weekly Updates”.

The next DPW Weekly Road & Construction Update will be distributed Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

For information about additional ongoing projects: