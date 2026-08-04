El Paso County Commissioners Refer Public Safety Tax Renewal, Issue 1A, to November Ballot

August 4, 2026 – Today, the El Paso County Board of County Commissioners voted to refer the renewal of the Public Safety Tax, Issue 1A, to voters in the November 2026 General Election.

Originally approved by voters in 2012, the Public Safety Tax provides dedicated funding for essential public safety services throughout El Paso County. By approving the referral, the Board of County Commissioners is giving residents the opportunity to determine whether the funding should continue to support critical public safety operations for years to come.

“Ensuring public safety is one of the most important responsibilities of a county government,” said Carrie Geitner, Chair of the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. “I believe very strongly that citizens elect their officials to do their due diligence when it comes to putting forward ballot measures like this. I invite voters to review how these funds have been used and see for themselves how critical it is that our Sheriff’s Office continues to receive the necessary funding.”

The Public Safety Tax supports nearly $40 million annually in public safety investments, including law enforcement, detention operations, emergency communications, technology, training, equipment, wildfire prevention and response, and critical public safety infrastructure. Within the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, the funding directly supports 197 employees and provides resources necessary to meet the demands of one of Colorado’s fastest-growing counties.

The Sheriff’s Office performs critical public safety functions, such as operating the El Paso County jail, which serves every law enforcement agency in the county, including the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Our community has experienced tremendous growth over the past fourteen years, and public safety must continue to keep pace,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal. “The Board’s action today allows the citizens of El Paso County to decide whether they want to continue investing in the safety and security of our communities. I appreciate the Commissioners for placing this important question before the voters.”

As Colorado law requires, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office provides a wide range of public safety services on behalf of every resident in the county. Those responsibilities include preserving the peace, investigating crimes, operating the county jail, transporting prisoners, serving civil process, conducting search and rescue operations, issuing concealed handgun permits, and serving as the County Fire Warden.

Funding generated through the Public Safety Tax helps provide deputies and detention personnel with body-worn cameras, patrol vehicles, radios, firearms, protective equipment, mobile technology, drones, communications systems, and other critical tools necessary to protect the public and respond safely to emergencies.

In addition to traditional law enforcement responsibilities, the Public Safety Tax supports the Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Unit. As County Fire Warden, Sheriff Roybal oversees year-round wildfire preparedness efforts which include recruiting, training, and equipping highly qualified wildland firefighters, maintaining specialized firefighting equipment, conducting mitigation projects, providing defensible space education, performing home ignition zone assessments, and partnering with local, state, and federal agencies to reduce wildfire risk throughout the Pikes Peak region.

The funding also supports construction of the Sheriff’s Office’s new Falcon-area substation, expanding public safety services and improving response capabilities in one of the fastest-growing areas of El Paso County.

Issue 1A will appear on the November 2026 General Election ballot, giving El Paso County voters the opportunity to determine the future of this dedicated public safety funding.

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