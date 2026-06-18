Prepare for Hurricane Season: Build a kit before you need it

PUBLIC NOTICE

BOLIVIA, N.C. – One of the most important things you can do to prepare for the Atlantic hurricane season is build an emergency kit. Assembling your emergency supplies before a storm can help you and your family survive during periods of time without access to power, internet, cellular, water, food, or transportation.

Below are some items you can include in your emergency supply kit:

Build an emergency kit for every member of your household and pets, and remember to rotate out items as they get close to the expiration date. Your emergency supply kit should have everything you need to sustain you, your family, and your pets for 3 to 7 days. Use a checklist to create your own kit.

Basic Supplies for Every Person

Non-perishable food and one gallon of water per person per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

Prescriptions and over the counter medication (7-day supply)

Extra cell phone battery and charger

Flashlight and extra batteries

First aid kit

Copies of important documents (driver’s licenses, passports, military IDs, birth and adoption certificates, deed/lease to home, insurance policies, medical records, and financial information). These can be stored on a flash drive and on the cloud.

Physical and digital copies of recent photos of you, your family, and your pets (updated every 6 months).

Family and emergency contact information

Battery-powered or hand crank radio that can receive NOAA Weather Radio tone alerts and extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Sanitation and personal hygiene items, as well as garbage bags

Dust mask—to help filter contaminated air—and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place

Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Multi-purpose tool with manual can opener

Updated local maps

Extra clothing and sturdy closed-toe shoes

Blankets and/or sleeping bags

Extra cash. Banks may be closed, and cash tellers may not work.

Add specialty items needed for any children, elderly, or disabled members of your household.

Basic Supplies for Every Pet

Food. Keep several days’ supply of food in an airtight, waterproof container.

Keep several days’ supply of food in an airtight, waterproof container. Water. Store a water bowl and several days’ supply of water.

Store a water bowl and several days’ supply of water. Medicine. Keep an extra supply of the medicine your pet takes on a regular basis in a waterproof container.

Keep an extra supply of the medicine your pet takes on a regular basis in a waterproof container. First aid kit. Talk to your veterinarian about what is most appropriate for your pet’s emergency medical needs.

Talk to your veterinarian about what is most appropriate for your pet’s emergency medical needs. Collar with ID tag and a harness or leash. Include a backup leash, collar and ID tag. Have copies of your pet’s registration information and other relevant documents in a waterproof container and available electronically.

Include a backup leash, collar and ID tag. Have copies of your pet’s registration information and other relevant documents in a waterproof container and available electronically. Traveling bag, crate or sturdy carrier , ideally one for each pet.

, ideally one for each pet. Grooming items. Pet shampoo, conditioner and other items, in case your pet needs some cleaning up.

Pet shampoo, conditioner and other items, in case your pet needs some cleaning up. Sanitation needs. Include pet litter and litter box (if appropriate), newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach to provide for your pet’s sanitation needs.

Include pet litter and litter box (if appropriate), newspapers, paper towels, plastic trash bags and household chlorine bleach to provide for your pet’s sanitation needs. A picture of you and your pet together. If you become separated from your pet during an emergency, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you in identifying your pet. Update this picture every 6 to 12 months.

If you become separated from your pet during an emergency, a picture of you and your pet together will help you document ownership and allow others to assist you in identifying your pet. Update this picture every 6 to 12 months. Familiar items. Put favorite toys, treats or bedding in your kit. Familiar items can help reduce stress for your pet.

For more hurricane preparedness tips, visit BrunswickCountyNC.gov/Hurricanes.

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