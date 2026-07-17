Brunswick County continues Stage 3 Water Shortage Warning with limited irrigation schedule

Find the latest information about Brunswick County’s water restrictions at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise.

PUBLIC NOTICE

As of July 17, 2026, Brunswick County remains in an Exceptional Drought according to the most recent update from the North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council (NCMDAC). This marks the start of the second week in a row that Brunswick County is classified as one of eight counties in the state experiencing an Exceptional Drought (D4), the highest tier on the U.S. Drought Monitor scale.

Due to the Exceptional Drought conditions, Brunswick County will remain under the Stage 3 Water Shortage Warning but will make slight changes to the MANDATORY restrictions list to allow for the use of automated irrigation systems once a week only (see below). This limited schedule would apply to automatic sprinkler systems for residential and commercial lawn and landscape irrigation.

Brunswick County is monitoring water usage for all water customers using the County’s public water system and is issuing penalties for violations. Brunswick County will continue to monitor the drought conditions and water use to determine whether any changes to the Stage 3 Mandatory Restrictions (including the new limited irrigation schedule) may become necessary.

Brunswick County has seen encouraging trends in water usage and system demands since the Stage 3 Warning was issued last week thanks to customers’ cooperation and commitment to following the MANDATORY restrictions under Stage 3. Thank you for helping spread out the demands on our public water system.



NEW – Stage 3 Limited Schedule for Automated Irrigation Schedule

MANDATORY Schedule — Penalties for Non-Compliance Apply

Under this Stage 3 Limited Irrigation Schedule, water customers may only water lawns and landscaping with automatic irrigation systems (spray irrigation, drip irrigation, etc.) less than one inch of water per week, between the hours of 8 PM to 4 AM on their designated day (see below).

This mandatory irrigation schedule applies to irrigation for residential and commercial lawn and landscaping, athletic fields, golf courses that do not use private groundwater wells or reclaimed water, etc.. Non-compliance may result in the assessment of penalties (fees or possible water disconnection) under the Stage 3 Warning.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses (ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9) and non-addressed facilities may irrigate during the consecutive 8-hour period from 8 PM on Tuesday through 4 AM Wednesday

(ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may irrigate during the consecutive 8-hour period Properties with even-numbered addresses (ending in 2, 4, 6, 8, 0) may irrigate during the consecutive 8-hour period from 8 PM on Friday through 4 AM Saturday



Can I irrigate recently installed sod under Stage 3?

Automated outdoor irrigation outside of the specified schedule can be used for maintaining newly installed landscapes, lawns, and erosion control projects that are under a written warranty and that were initiated prior to the issuance of the Extreme Drought Advisory on June 26, 2026, not to exceed the minimum rate necessary on the day of installation and for 28 days following installation, by means designed and operated to maximize water use efficiency and to prevent run-off and excessive watering. Documentation verifying the installation date (inclusive of digitally date-stamped photos, the warranty, receipts with installation address, name, and phone number, etc.) must be provided via email to Brunswick County at utilityadmin@brunswickcountync.gov, and an approval email from Brunswick County must be received and kept in possession prior to irrigating.



What If I Don’t Use an Automated Sprinkler System to Irrigate?

Under Stage 3, there are some other permitted irrigation actions. Some of the ones we most frequently receive questions about are below. See the full list of requirements for Outdoor Irrigation and Landscaping on our website at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise.

Watering personal food gardens less than ¼ acre between the hours of 8 PM and 4 AM (any day), using a hand-held container, hand-held hose, or drip irrigation with an automatic shutoff device is permitted

less than ¼ acre (any day), using a hand-held container, hand-held hose, or drip irrigation with an automatic shutoff device is permitted Maintaining existing landscape plantings at the minimum rate necessary, between the hours of 8 PM and 4 AM (any day), using a hand-held container or hand-held hose is permitted



Other Stage 3 Warning MANDATORY Restrictions and Reminders

This is a select list of some of the main restrictions or other reminders concerning the Stage 3 Warning. See the full list of restrictions and fees for penalties on our website at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise.

Non-compliance fees are higher under a Stage 3 MANDATORY Water Shortage Warning.

under a Stage 3 MANDATORY Water Shortage Warning. The use of water from fire hydrants is prohibited , except for fighting fire and fire protection purposes, testing purposes if approved by Brunswick County Public Utilities, and for flushing of potable water lines to protect the public health.

, except for fighting fire and fire protection purposes, testing purposes if approved by Brunswick County Public Utilities, and for flushing of potable water lines to protect the public health. Filling family, public, or private swimming pools, including wading pools, hot tubs, spas, and whirlpool tubs, is prohibited, with a few exceptions. These exceptions include: Health and rehabilitative purposes as prescribed by a medical doctor or administered by a medical facility (documentation of fill dates to be provided upon request); The minimal amount of make-up water necessary to maintain a pool's structural integrity and filtration system (documentation to be provided upon request); and The minimal amount of water required to initially fill a pool to meet the manufacturer’s or designer’s requirements for structural integrity. The filling of the pool must be scheduled with Brunswick County Utilities during a minimal demand time. Contact Brunswick County Public Utilities to schedule via email at utilityadmin@brunswickcountync.gov.

These exceptions include: Washing or cleaning mobile equipment including automobiles, trucks, boats, and fleet vehicles is prohibited. There are some exceptions for commercial car washes, car dealerships, and any construction, emergency, transport, or public transportation vehicles that need to be washed to preserve the functioning and operation of the vehicle.

There are some exceptions for commercial car washes, car dealerships, and any construction, emergency, transport, or public transportation vehicles that need to be washed to preserve the functioning and operation of the vehicle. Commercial power washing: Per the Public Utilities Director’s discretion, at this time only commercial power washing is excluded/exempt from any required adjustments that prohibit power washing of buildings and other structures or the use of water for washing impervious and paved surfaces.



Where can I find more information about Stage 3 Water Shortage restrictions?

A full list of MANDATORY water usage adjustments and any exceptions can be found online at BrunswickCountyNC.gov/WaterWise.

Community members and property owners who have questions should contact their water service provider directly or Brunswick County Public Utilities at utilityadmin@brunswickcountync.gov or through our temporary call center.

CALL CENTER Hours: Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Brunswick County is operating a call center to help address general questions concerning this alert. Please select the appropriate phone number option (extension) below for questions concerning the Mandatory Water Restrictions, Maintenance Issues, or Your Utility Bill.





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