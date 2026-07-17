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Sheriff's Office: Traffic Detour Update on U.S. 17 Due to Gas Leak (July 17, 2026)

Here is the latest information from the Sheriff's Office on traffic detours due to a gas leak on U.S. Highway 17.

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Sheriff's Office: Traffic Detour Update on U.S. 17 Due to Gas Leak (July 17, 2026)

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