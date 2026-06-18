NCDOT: N.C. 211 Construction Requires Temporary Closures in Brunswick County

*This is a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) notice. Brunswick County is not responsible for the accuracy of this information. For the most up-to-date information, visit the NCDOT website or contact NCDOT directly.

Read Original Release on NCDOT Website

OAK ISLAND – The N.C. Department of Transportation will close two entrances from N.C. 211 (Southport Supply Road) to the 211 Midway Commons Shopping Center beginning next week.

Starting June 22, the Lowes Food Boulevard entrance and the adjacent Lowes Food gas station entrance from N.C. 211 will close to prepare for an upcoming traffic shift. The entrances will reopen once the traffic shift is in place in mid-July.

Drivers will need to use the entrances on N.C. 906 (Midway Road) to access the shopping center. Motorists should slow down and use caution when traveling near the area.

Additional information will be provided regarding the upcoming traffic shift in the near future. This work is part of the N.C. 211 widening project in Brunswick County. Visit the project page to learn more.

***NCDOT***

Download: Map of N.C. 211 and Midway Commons Entrance Closures June–July 2026 (PDF)



