Fee increases, address change for Honolulu Parks & Rec begin July 2026

Attendant/custodian service increase by $5, camping admin fee increase by $3

Beginning July 1, 2026, administrative fees for camping permits and attendant/custodian services within City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) locations and facilities will increase.

Camping permit administrative fees will increase from $2 to $5 per permit issued, while attendant/custodian services for use of DPR facilities outside of posted operational hours will increase from $20 to $25 per hour. The attendant/custodian services are commonly needed for evening use of secured park facilities, such as gymnasiums or recreation buildings.

These increased fees are in accordance with Ordinance 25-37 passed in June 2025.

In addition, DPR is announcing a slight change to the address for the department’s main administrative office in Kapolei Hale. The department has relocated from the makai-end of Kapolei Hale’s third floor to the mauka-end, resulting in a change to the suite number in our official address. The new address is as follows:

City and County of Honolulu

Department of Parks and Recreation

1000 Ulu‘ōhia Street, Suite 308

Kapolei, HI 96707

We appreciate your understanding as these changes are made to our processes. DPR strives to offer accessible and affordable recreation opportunities in City parks and gardens around O‘ahu. During 2025, DPR offered 3,552 different classes, programs, and events through our online reservation system, with over 82% of those opportunities completely free. This resulted in 56,457 individual registrations for these amazing activities.

If you need an auxiliary aid/service, other accommodations due to a disability, or an interpreter for a language other than English in reference to this announcement, please contact the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation at (808) 768-3003 on weekdays from 7:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. or email parks@honolulu.gov at least three business days before the scheduled event. Without sufficient advanced notice, it may not be possible to fulfill requests.

—PAU—

Follow the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation online and on social media:

YouTube: bit.ly/DPRyoutube Twitter: @honolulu_parks Instagram: @honolulu_parks

Facebook: facebook.com/honolulu.parks Nextdoor: bit.ly/DPRnextdoor

Website: honolulu.gov/parks