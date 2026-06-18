MSPB Elects Officers for FY 27-28

Stephanie Cummins will serve as the chair of the Mississippi State Personnel Board for a two-year term beginning July 1, 2026. Donald G. Brown of Vicksburg was elected to serve as vice chair. Serving on the board with Cummins and Brown are Alwyn Luckey of Ocean Springs, Scott Shoemaker of Jackson, and Hollis “Ray” Smith of Tupelo.

Cummins was originally appointed to the board by Governor Phil Bryant in March 2017. She is the co-owner and associate broker of Front Gate Realty. She is the president-elect of the Mississippi Association of Realtors. She previously served on the boards of directors for the Home Builders Association of Jackson and the Home Builders Association of Mississippi and is a member of the Central Mississippi Association of Realtors.

Brown was originally appointed to the board by Governor Haley Barbour in 2005. He is the deputy executive director of River Ridge Behavioral Health and has worked with the Mississippi Employment Security Commission, the Department of Human Services, and the Vicksburg Early Education Center. Brown also serves as the chairman of the State Rehabilitation Council for the Department of Rehabilitation Services and as chairman of the Warren County Port Commission. He is a member of the College Savings Board and the Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee. Active in the community, Brown was recently named Volunteer of the Year by the United Way of West Central Mississippi. He is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and has served as president of the Rotary Club of Vicksburg. He and his family attend Mt. Zion No. 1 M. B. Church of Vicksburg.