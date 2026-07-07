MSPB Calls For 2026 Excellence In Government Awards Nominations

The Mississippi State Personnel Board will accept nominations for the 2026 Excellence in Government Awards until September 1, 2026. MSPB was directed by the Mississippi Legislature to establish the Excellence in Government Awards program; the inaugural award was given in 2012 to encourage the development of innovative systems of public administration. Each year, these awards recognize “excellence and innovation in the management of administrative procedures which increase the quality of public service at the state, district, and local government levels.”

A maximum of two individuals or two groups of individuals will be publicly recognized. One shall be the recipient of the Award for Excellence in State Government, and one shall be the recipient of the Award for Excellence in Local and District Government.

Click here to access the nomination form.

Previous recipients include:

2025

State: Lisa Campbell, Mississippi Development Authority

Local/District: Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest Mississippi Community College

2024

State: Willie McKercher, Department of Environmental Quality

Local/District: Jim Luke, City of Picayune

2023

State: Dr. Susan Jenkins, North Mississippi Regional Center

Local/District: Dan M. Gibson, City of Natchez

2022

State: Marc McClure, Department of Corrections

Local/District: Bryan Dye, City of Olive Branch

2021

State: Timothy Rush, Department of Employment Security

Local/District: Daniel McKinney, City of Saltillo

2020

State: Jeworski “Jay” Mallett, Department of Corrections

Local/District: Russel James, City of Richland

2019

State: Sam Howell, Crime Lab

Local/District: Wayne E. Miller, P.E., City of Gulfport

2018

State: Lucy Allen, Department of Archives and History

Local/District: Dr. Mimmo Parisi, Mississippi State University

2017

State: Samantha Atkinson, Office of the State Auditor

Local/District: Dr. Raj Shaunak, East Mississippi Community College

2016

State: Laura Jackson, Department of Finance and Administration

Local/District: City of Horn Lake Fire Department

2015

State: Mississippi Development Authority Disaster Recovery Division

Local/District: Don Buffum, Mississippi State University

2014

State: Electronic Government Oversight Committee

Local/District: Walter W. Osborne, Jr., City of Vicksburg

2013

State: Randy Reeves, Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board