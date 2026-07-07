MSPB Calls For 2026 Excellence In Government Awards Nominations
The Mississippi State Personnel Board will accept nominations for the 2026 Excellence in Government Awards until September 1, 2026. MSPB was directed by the Mississippi Legislature to establish the Excellence in Government Awards program; the inaugural award was given in 2012 to encourage the development of innovative systems of public administration. Each year, these awards recognize “excellence and innovation in the management of administrative procedures which increase the quality of public service at the state, district, and local government levels.”
A maximum of two individuals or two groups of individuals will be publicly recognized. One shall be the recipient of the Award for Excellence in State Government, and one shall be the recipient of the Award for Excellence in Local and District Government.
Click here to access the nomination form.
Previous recipients include:
2025
State: Lisa Campbell, Mississippi Development Authority
Local/District: Dr. Michael Heindl, Northwest Mississippi Community College
2024
State: Willie McKercher, Department of Environmental Quality
Local/District: Jim Luke, City of Picayune
2023
State: Dr. Susan Jenkins, North Mississippi Regional Center
Local/District: Dan M. Gibson, City of Natchez
2022
State: Marc McClure, Department of Corrections
Local/District: Bryan Dye, City of Olive Branch
2021
State: Timothy Rush, Department of Employment Security
Local/District: Daniel McKinney, City of Saltillo
2020
State: Jeworski “Jay” Mallett, Department of Corrections
Local/District: Russel James, City of Richland
2019
State: Sam Howell, Crime Lab
Local/District: Wayne E. Miller, P.E., City of Gulfport
2018
State: Lucy Allen, Department of Archives and History
Local/District: Dr. Mimmo Parisi, Mississippi State University
2017
State: Samantha Atkinson, Office of the State Auditor
Local/District: Dr. Raj Shaunak, East Mississippi Community College
2016
State: Laura Jackson, Department of Finance and Administration
Local/District: City of Horn Lake Fire Department
2015
State: Mississippi Development Authority Disaster Recovery Division
Local/District: Don Buffum, Mississippi State University
2014
State: Electronic Government Oversight Committee
Local/District: Walter W. Osborne, Jr., City of Vicksburg
2013
State: Randy Reeves, Mississippi State Veterans Affairs Board
2012
State: Trudy Fisher and Terri Torrence, Department of Environmental Quality
Local/District: Dr. Clyde Muse, Hinds Community College
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