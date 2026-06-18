From Contractor to Corpsman: Answering the Call to Serve

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — For Hospitalman Chloe Gerimonte, the journey to becoming a Navy corpsman began in the same clinic where she now serves as an active-duty Sailor. After working as a civilian contractor at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms' Adult Medical Care Clinic aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, she made the transition to military service and joined the ranks of the Navy Hospital Corps.

Today, she serves alongside many of the same Sailors and staff members who helped inspire her decision to enlist, bringing a unique perspective shaped by both civilian and military service.

"I assisted enlisted Independent Duty Corpsmen (IDCs) and Medical Officers in delivering acute patient care and maintaining clinic efficiency at the Adult Medical Care Clinic," Gerimonte said. "That experience gave me a firsthand look at the impact Navy medicine has on operational readiness and patient care."

What began as a civilian healthcare position gradually evolved into a calling to serve. Working alongside military medical personnel exposed Gerimonte to a culture of teamwork, professionalism and dedication that ultimately motivated her to pursue enlistment.

"The collaborative environment and professional culture at the clinic were deeply inspiring," she said. "As a contractor, I felt seamlessly integrated into the team and was motivated by the dedication of the clinic personnel."

Gerimonte said mentorship from senior leaders at NMRTC Twentynine Palms played a significant role in her decision to join the Navy.

"I am particularly grateful for the mentorship of Senior Chief Matthew Ritchie, who shared his career experiences and provided valuable insights into the role of an IDC," Gerimonte said. "His consistent invitations to observe his classes and participate in training sessions for junior corpsmen directly inspired my ambition to pursue a career as a hospital corpsman."

She also credited guidance from NMRTC Twentynine Palms Command Master Chief Richard Moreno.

"I had the valuable opportunity to speak with Master Chief Moreno regarding enlisting in the Navy," Gerimonte said. "His insights into the IDC profession further solidified my commitment, and his encouragement was a key factor in my decision to pursue enlistment."

While Gerimonte already understood the clinic environment, transitioning from civilian life to active-duty service introduced a new set of responsibilities and expectations.

"Transitioning to active duty meant expanding my scope to include 24/7 accountability, maintaining military bearing, adhering to physical readiness standards and taking on collateral duties," she said. "It has been a profound shift from treating my work as a job to fully adopting it as a lifestyle."

For Gerimonte, the transition reinforced that service extends beyond clinical care.

"My responsibilities now extend beyond patient care to include mission readiness and the well-being of my fellow Sailors and Marines," she said.

Continuous learning has been one of the most rewarding aspects of her transition into the Hospital Corps.

"I am most inspired by the continuous learning cycle and the clear specialization pathways available to corpsmen," she said. "The opportunity to attend regular medical classes and refine my clinical skills ensures that I can provide the best possible medical care to my team."

That commitment to professional growth aligns with her long-term goal of becoming an IDC, one of the Navy's most highly trained enlisted medical professionals.

"I enjoy the challenge of the rate and am specifically focused on leveraging the Navy's career advancement opportunities to eventually pursue a role as an IDC," she said. "For me, being a corpsman is about the balance of medical excellence and military leadership."

Established on June 17, 1898, the Hospital Corps has a long history of providing medical care at installations, sea and on the battlefield. Navy corpsmen serve alongside Sailors and Marines around the world, often in challenging environments where their training and expertise are critical to mission success.

For Gerimonte, joining those ranks represents the fulfillment of a goal that began while working alongside military medical personnel at NMRTC Twentynine Palms.

"To me, wearing the uniform is the realization of a goal that began while I was working alongside this team as a contractor," she said. "Transitioning from a supporting role to a member of the active-duty force is both a profound honor and a distinct privilege."

She views her service as both a personal achievement and a responsibility to uphold the legacy of generations of corpsmen who came before her.

"It is a commitment to uphold the legacy of those who came before me and to provide unwavering medical support whenever and wherever it is required," she said.

At NMRTC Twentynine Palms, Gerimonte's work directly supports both patient care and military readiness by helping ensure Sailors and Marines receive timely, professional medical treatment.

"My focus is on delivering patient-centered care that prioritizes the physical health of our service members, ultimately ensuring that the warfighter stays in the fight and meets the demands of the mission," she said. "By ensuring accurate documentation and timely medical interventions, I help maintain the command's medical readiness."

She added that every patient interaction contributes to the larger mission.

"I ensure that Marines and Sailors receive prompt, professional care every day," she said.

Looking back on her own journey, Gerimonte encourages others who may be considering military service to seek mentorship, ask questions and learn from those already serving.

"If you feel that calling to serve, my biggest piece of advice is to fully lean into it and start asking questions," she said. "The military community is incredibly supportive of those who want to join the team."

Her experience demonstrates how mentorship, exposure to military medicine and a desire to serve can inspire individuals to pursue a new path in service to their country.

"If you have the desire to step up and serve, seek out mentors, ask about their experiences and trust that the transition is profoundly rewarding," Gerimonte said.

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