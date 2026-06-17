Harnett Correctional recommended for ACA Accreditation

LILLINGTON, N.C. -- Harnett Correctional is the 58th N.C. Department of Adult Correction facility or operation that has either been recommended or awarded ACA accreditation. NCDAC is pursuing the distinction for all its facilities and operations.

ACA auditors found that Harnett Correctional met 100% of mandatory practices and 98.7% of non-mandatory practices during their intensive inspections, conducted June 15-17, 2026. The ACA Commission on Accreditation for Corrections will vote to formally grant accreditation at the Summer Conference in Pittsburgh.

"This recommendation for accreditation is a testament to the professionalism, dedication and hard work of the staff at Harnett Correctional Institution. Every day, our employees demonstrate a commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety, security and operations, and I could not be prouder of what they have accomplished,” said Warden Cathy Judge.

Harnett Correctional houses approximately 1,000 men in medium custody with seven housing units divided into 29 dormitories, with 34 single cells used for restrictive housing purposes. Harnett Correctional has partnerships with Central Carolina Community College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to provide numerous rehabilitative educational and vocational opportunities for the offenders they house. Harnett Correctional also houses a Correction Enterprises meat processing plant, that employs more than 80 offenders.

ACA audits of performance-based standards evaluate fundamental correctional practices that:

Ensuring the safety and security of staff and offenders

Enhancing staff morale

Improving records maintenance and data management capabilities

Improving the overall function of the facility

As part of the accreditation process, ACA auditors spent three days conducting visual inspections, reviewing policies and procedures, and evaluating operations to ensure best practices are met at the prison.