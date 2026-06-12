MEDIA ADVISORY: State Reentry Council Collaborative to Meet Virtually on Monday, June 15

WHAT: Quarterly meeting of the State Reentry Council Collaborative (SRCC). The SRCC was established by the North Carolina General Assembly and former Gov. Roy Cooper in 2017 and is managed by the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. The SRCC is made up of representatives from across state and local government whose agency responsibilities intersect with the incarceration or reentry process for people in North Carolina. The SRCC also includes stakeholders from various community sectors, including nonprofit organizations, community-based service providers, faith-based organizations, and fair-chance employers and works to facilitate an easier transition back into society for people leaving prison, jail, or any other form of incarceration.

WHEN: Monday, June 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

WHERE: Virtual Meeting https://www.youtube.com/live/4tssAt3LEqY?si=jw7jtgk1YIR5uNfO.

WHO: Council members, honored guests, speakers, and a chance for public comments.

AGENDA

3:30 p.m. — Welcome and Introductions: Leslie Cooley Dismukes, NC Department of Adult Correction Secretary.

3:55 p.m. — Reentry 2030 Updates: George Pettigrew, NCDAC Senior Deputy Secretary, Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry.

3:45 p.m. — Recovery Alive Presentation: Tisha Temple, Chief Executive Director, Recovery Alive Inc.

4:05 p.m. — Faith + Science an Unexplored Opportunity Presentation: Josh Torbich, Chief Executive Officer, Christian Recovery Centers Inc.

4:25 p.m. — Public comments.

4:30 p.m. — Closing remarks: Lateisha Thrash, NCDAC Division of Rehabilitation and Reentry, Director of Reentry Services.