Leigh Ann Henion : Night Magic Richard H. Thornton Library June 23, 2026 @ 6:00 pm

Adventures among glow worms, moon gardens and other marvels in the dark. This is a celebration of night, New York Times best-selling nature writer Leigh Ann Henion invites us to leave our well lit homes, step outside, and embrace the dark as a profoundly beautiful part of the world we inhabit.



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