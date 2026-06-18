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NC Reads

Leigh Ann Henion : Night Magic

Richard H. Thornton Library

June 23, 2026 @ 6:00 pm

Adventures among glow worms, moon gardens and other marvels in the dark. This is a celebration of night, New York Times best-selling nature writer Leigh Ann Henion invites us to leave our well lit homes, step outside, and embrace the dark as a profoundly beautiful part of the world we inhabit. 

NC Reads - Night Magic

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