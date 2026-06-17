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Crow Party

Richard H. Thornton Library

June 17, 2026 @ 3:00 pm 


Join us for a fun summer event. Bring trinkets (not your favorite trinket) to trade and share. Wear shiny jewelry. Dress like a crow or in all black. This event is for middle and high school students. 


Questions? Contact Amy Carlson at 919-693-1121

Crow Party - June

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Crow Party

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