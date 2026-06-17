Crow Party

Richard H. Thornton Library June 17, 2026 @ 3:00 pm

Join us for a fun summer event. Bring trinkets (not your favorite trinket) to trade and share. Wear shiny jewelry. Dress like a crow or in all black. This event is for middle and high school students.

Questions? Contact Amy Carlson at 919-693-1121



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