OneDose® and EPR Fireworks Announce New Integration

OneDose and EPR Fireworks integration facilitates NEMSIS-formatted clinical data transfer, including eMACC-verified administration information. Learn more at a public webinar on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. OneDose Logo

The first Fire and EMS records management system to incorporate medication verification data (eMACC) captured at the time of administration.

Working alongside OneDose, we brought clinical data directly into the patient care record and became the first Fire and EMS records management platform to incorporate OneDose eMACC verification data.” — Neriyah Oren, Senior Product Manager at EPR Fireworks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDose , a leader in clinical decision support and protocol management technology for EMS, and EPR Fireworks , provider of an all-in-one Fire and EMS records management platform, today announced an active integration between the two platforms. The integration is now live for mutual customers, enabling structured clinical data captured in OneDose to flow directly into the Fireworks platform — reducing documentation time, eliminating duplicate charting, and improving the accuracy of the patient care record.EMS providers face increasing clinical and documentation complexity. Medication dosing, protocol adherence, and treatment timing all require precise capture, yet manual workflows and disconnected tools often force providers to document the same information twice — once during care delivery and again during patient care reporting. These inefficiencies introduce risk for error, increase cognitive load, and reduce the value of clinical data for QA/QI and medical oversight.The OneDose and EPR Fireworks integration transfers structured, NEMSIS-formatted clinical data — including medications administered, treatments, protocols followed, and key timestamps — from OneDose into the Fireworks platform. The result is a faster, more accurate documentation workflow that supports compliance reporting, medical direction, and quality improvement initiatives without adding burden to crews in the field.This is also the first patient care reporting integration to incorporate OneDose’s eMACC™ (electronic Medication Administration Cross-Check) data — vial scan information captured at the point of administration that transfers directly into the patient care record. eMACC verifies the medication, concentration, and dose at the moment of administration, creating a digital audit trail of every cross-check. Bringing that data into the electronic patient care report (ePCR) strengthens QA/QI review, supports medical direction, and gives agencies an unprecedented level of insight into medication administration accuracy at the field level.A defining feature of this integration was the speed of its execution. From the initial client request that prompted the collaboration to the launch of the live integration, the entire project was completed in approximately one month — including API and technical documentation sharing, internal testing, beta validation, and rollout to mutual customers.“This integration came together quickly because both teams were aligned on what mattered: delivering real value to the providers using these tools every day,” said Colton Hazlett, Co-Founder and CTO of OneDose. “From the moment our API and technical documentation were exchanged, our development teams moved fast. We went from kickoff to live integration in roughly four weeks, which reflects both the strength of the partnership and the maturity of the underlying platforms.”By unifying point-of-care clinical decision support with structured ePCR documentation, mutual customers gain a complete, accurate record of the call without the burden of duplicate data entry. Medical directors, QA leaders, and administrators benefit from cleaner data flowing directly into the Fireworks platform, while field providers spend less time charting and more time focused on patient care.“When we see an opportunity to eliminate friction for the departments we serve, we move quickly,” said Neriyah Oren, Senior Product Manager at EPR Fireworks. “Working alongside OneDose, we brought clinical data directly into the patient care record and became the first Fire and EMS records management platform to incorporate OneDose eMACC verification data. The result is a more complete clinical record without requiring crews to document the same information in multiple systems. That’s the kind of practical innovation we strive to deliver every day.”The integration is available now to mutual OneDose and EPR Fireworks customers and reflects a broader industry shift toward interoperable, point-of-care technology that streamlines clinical workflows without compromising flexibility or oversight.To dive deeper into how the integration works, OneDose and EPR Fireworks will co-host a public webinar on July 21, 2026, open to providers, administrators, and medical directors interested in learning more. Visit https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8r-WB52LQzmegsLLaAfm0w to register for the webinar!About EPR FireworksEPR Fireworks delivers a modern, cloud-based Records Management System built specifically for fire departments and EMS agencies. Founded in 2016, the platform replaces fragmented tools with a single, fully integrated platform designed to strengthen compliance, improve data accuracy, and help crews document efficiently and accurately.Combining powerful reporting, mobile access across devices both online and offline, and AI-supported documentation, EPR Fireworks enables agencies to capture complete, compliant data without slowing down operations. The platform adapts to how departments operate in the field and in the office, providing real-time visibility across incident, EMS, prevention, training, and operational data.Today, EPR Fireworks supports hundreds of agencies nationwide, driven by customer-informed innovation, flexible data structures, and exceptional customer service. Learn more at https://eprfireworks.com About OneDoseOneDose is an AI-driven EMS platform that connects clinical point-of-care solutions from dispatch to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose helps emergency clinicians deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care. Learn more at https://myonedose.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.