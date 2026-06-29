OneDose Provides Immediate Notifications to EMS Crews for Drug Recall

Drug boxes staged for exchange at University Hospitals following a regional epinephrine recall. OneDose notifications reached 1,315 EMS providers the same day the recall was confirmed, enabling more than 900 boxes to be exchanged within the first three days. OneDose Logo University Hospitals EMS Logo

When the recall hit, 1,315 EMS providers knew within hours.

OneDose allowed us to immediately notify EMS crews in the field.” — Dr. John B. Hill, MD, EMS Medical Director at University Hospitals

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A large epinephrine recall. 2,287 affected vials. 100 EMS agencies. One very short window to act.Last month, University Hospitals EMS Institute in Northeast Ohio was notified of a significant epinephrine recall affecting drug boxes. Within hours of receiving that notification, pharmacies at the affected locations, UH Ahuja and UH Portage medical centers, identified the scope of the problem: 2,287 vials of epinephrine distributed across two hospitals, spread across 1,093 drug boxes serving more than 100 EMS agencies.That kind of reach — across a large, multi-agency regional system — used to mean days of phone calls, emails, and uncertainty about whether every crew in the field actually got the message. This time, it didn’t.Getting word to the field, fastOn the day the recall was confirmed, University Hospitals used OneDose to push an immediate notification to 1,315 EMS providers across the region. Crews were alerted, affected boxes were pulled from service, and the system had documentation that providers had received the notice.“OneDose allowed us to immediately notify EMS crews in the field,” said Dr. John B. Hill, MD, EMS Medical Director at University Hospitals. “This was only made possible by KitCheck, which identified the affected drug boxes, and OneDose, which allowed us to reach every provider right away.”That combination — KitCheck’s vial-level tracking identifying exactly which boxes were affected, and OneDose pushing the notification directly to providers’ devices — compressed what could have been a multi-day communication scramble into a same-day response.From notification to exchangeOnce providers were notified, UH EMS Institute and UH Meds at University Hospitals worked together to swap out the recalled medication as quickly as possible, organizing countywide exchange events across the region.The results: more than 900 drug boxes exchanged in the first three days. By the end of the first week, the system had reached 90% completion across all affected agencies.What this demonstratesMedication recalls are unpredictable. The infrastructure to respond to them doesn’t have to be.University Hospitals’ ability to notify over 1,300 providers on the same day a recall was confirmed — and to document that notification — reflects what a connected, modern EMS system makes possible. OneDose’s notification tools, including acknowledgment tracking and the ability to reach every provider across a large multi-agency region instantly, are available through OneDose Essentials at no cost to the state or its agencies.For EMS medical directors and state offices thinking about recall preparedness, the question isn’t whether a recall will happen. It’s whether your system can respond the same day it does.About University Hospitals EMS InstituteUniversity Hospitals EMS Training & Disaster Preparedness Institute is dedicated to all facets of emergency services and provides unparalleled emergency care throughout our community hospitals. We support Fire Departments, Special Rescue Teams, and EMS Agencies across northern Ohio by providing initial and continuing education in all disciplines. Providing area Firefighters, EMS, and Hospital Workers with access to the finest initial training and continuing education through cutting-edge classroom courses, physician lectures, and instructor-prepared education solutions.University HospitalsTo Heal.To Teach.To Discover.About University Hospitals / Cleveland, OhioFounded in 1866, University Hospitals serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of more than 20 hospitals (including five joint ventures), more than 50 health centers and outpatient facilities, and over 200 physician offices in 16 counties throughout northern Ohio. The system’s flagship quaternary care, academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Northeast Ohio Medical University, Oxford University, Taiwan National University College of Medicine and the Technion Israel Institute of Technology. The main campus also includes the UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital, ranked among the top children’s hospitals in the nation; UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, Ohio’s only hospital for women; and UH Seidman Cancer Center, part of the NCI-designated Case Comprehensive Cancer Center. UH is home to some of the most prestigious clinical and research programs in the nation, with more than 3,000 active clinical trials and research studies underway. UH Cleveland Medical Center is perennially among the highest performers in national ranking surveys, including “America’s Best Hospitals” from U.S. News & World Report. UH is also home to 19 Clinical Care Delivery and Research Institutes. UH is one of the largest employers in Northeast Ohio with more than 30,000 employees. Follow UH on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/university-hospitals/ ), Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/UniversityHospitals/ ) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/UHhospitals ). For more information, visit https://www.uhhospitals.org/ About OneDoseOneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions — from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. For more information, please visit https://myonedose.com To learn more about how OneDose supports medication recall response and EMS communications, visit https://myonedose.com or reach out at sales@myonedose.com.

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