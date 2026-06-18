MDHEWD celebrates newest MOSOC Training Program graduates as early outcomes highlight program’s success

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) proudly recognized nine graduates of the Missouri Security Operations Center (MOSOC) Training Program during a ceremony Thursday at the Columbia Job Center. The students completed the eight‑week program, which equips participants with the foundational knowledge and hands‑on training needed for careers in physical security.

The MOSOC Training Program is offered through the Career Opportunity Training for Youth (COTY) initiative, a partnership with Columbia Public Schools that helps high school seniors and young adults up to age 24 earn professional credentials while building practical, work‑ready skills and gaining real‑world experience.

“This accomplishment is a true celebration of the hard work and determination these graduates have shown,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of MDHEWD. “They approached their training with purpose and professionalism, and proved what young people can achieve when they have the right tools and encouragement. We’re proud that our department’s training and support helped foster an environment where these students could excel and take meaningful steps toward their future careers.”

This was the fourth cohort of students to complete the MOSOC program, which boasts a 91 percent graduation rate, and most graduates are now employed or pursuing further education or training. Of the 35 total graduates, 19 are working full time, five are seeking full-time employment, four are pursuing additional education at a college or university, three are finishing their work experience, and one is currently enrolled in high school.

“Not only are these outcomes impressive, but they also show us that the pilot program model is working exactly as intended,” said Julie Carter, Director of the Office of Workforce Development. “Our goal has been to build programs that meet people where they are and help them move toward real opportunity. This early success proves that the model does just that, giving us a strong footing to continue expanding our efforts statewide.”

The program provided hands-on training on modern technological tools, including robotics, drones, license plate recognition, video surveillance, cybersecurity, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Students also completed 24 hours of training focused on essential power skills and workforce preparation, as well as additional instruction about how to perform risk assessments and develop standard operating procedures for high-risk and dangerous situations. Graduates will now complete a paid work experience with a partnering employer, with the goal of obtaining gainful, full-time employment upon completion.

The COTY program is federally funded by MDHEWD to provide high school students in Mid-Missouri an opportunity to gain the skills and training they need to prepare for their future careers. For more information, visit cwdregion.com/coty.

Students and employers interested in the program can contact David “DJ” Johnson, Youth Career Coach, by email at david.johnson@dhewd.mo.gov.

Photos of the graduation ceremony will be available on the MDHEWD Flickr page.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development:The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.govor by following MDHEWD’s social media accounts.