Annual Journey to College Day spotlights statewide student success efforts and honors Missouri educators

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) hosted Journey to College Day on July 16 in Jefferson City, bringing together educators, coordinators, and partner organizations to strengthen statewide support for students pursuing college and career pathways. The event featured presentations and collaborative discussions designed to enhance Missouri’s student success and preparation initiatives.

The event highlighted the Journey to College programs and publications, department services for youth, the FAFSA Completion Project, state financial aid, and state legislative updates. Journey to College Day also featured presentations from the Missouri College & Career Attainment Network, the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, and the Missouri Department of Social Services.

“Journey to College Day reflects Missouri’s ongoing commitment to helping every student move confidently toward their future,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of MDHEWD. “Today’s event highlights the resolve and strong support our state’s educators bring to students’ postsecondary goals. Their innovation and leadership create real opportunities for their students, and we’re proud to honor those efforts.”

MDHEWD was pleased to present Soldan International Studies High School with Missouri’s 2025 American College Application Campaign School of Excellence Award during Journey to College Day, recognizing its remarkable resilience and dedication to guiding seniors through the college application process. Through focused support while being displaced from their school building, school counselor Ga’briel Shellenbarger and the Soldan staff helped 94 percent of seniors submit at least one postsecondary application during the school’s Apply Missouri events. The School of Excellence Award recognized 26 schools nationwide for their work to expand opportunities for first‑generation college students and students from under‑resourced communities to pursue a college degree or other higher education credential.

MDHEWD also recognized educators for their exceptional work during the 2025-2026 academic year. The 2026 recipients of the Journey to College Awards include:

Regional Excellence Awards: Presented to those who show steady dedication and resourcefulness to their individual Journey to College programming. Susan Cooper, Dexter High School Kathleen Mahan, Lincoln College Prep Academy Billie Green, Marionville High School Lindsay Bunch, Northwest High School

Presented to those who show steady dedication and resourcefulness to their individual Journey to College programming. Innovator of the Year: Highlights high school educators who consistently seek new approaches to hosting Journey to College events to grow attendance and awareness of higher education opportunities. Amanda Badgett and Lindsey Baedke, Marshfield High School

Highlights high school educators who consistently seek new approaches to hosting Journey to College events to grow attendance and awareness of higher education opportunities.

“The MDHEWD outreach team truly appreciates the effort, enthusiasm, and commitment Journey to College site coordinators and high school counselors show in guiding students and their families,” said Alison Notter, Director of Outreach. “Their support plays a major role in student success across Missouri, and our programs continue to strengthen because of the encouragement they bring to every student’s journey.”

Journey to College programs — Apply Missouri, FAFSA Frenzy, and Decision Day — help students plan and pay for college, while the FAFSA Completion Project aims to increase the number of Missouri students who complete the FAFSA.

For more information about Journey to College programs, visit dhewd.mo.gov/ppc/journey-to-college.

Additional photos from the Journey to College Day event will be available on the MDHEWD Flickr page.