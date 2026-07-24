Fast Track Incentive Grant application now open for the 2026-2027 academic year

The Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development (MDHEWD) is pleased to announce the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant application is now open for the 2026-2027 academic year, helping Missouri adults pay for tuition and fees as they pursue education in a high-demand industry.

Fast Track covers tuition and fees, when combined with other governmental financial aid, for students enrolled in an eligible school or training program, as well as associated apprenticeship costs for tools, books, and uniforms.

“The Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant completes a student’s financial package, making certificates, degrees, and industry-recognized credentials in a high-demand industries more accessible statewide,” said Dr. Bennett Boggs, Commissioner of MDHEWD. “This program’s impact continues to strengthen and lead to career pathways that help Missourians build prosperous futures and contribute to the state’s overall growth.”

Fast Track has helped thousands of students pay for education and training in high-demand industries like health care, computer science, transportation, and business/accounting since the program began in 2019. Individuals may be eligible for Fast Track if they have not earned a bachelor’s degree, are at least 25 years old or have not been enrolled in any school within the last two years, and they meet certain program and income requirements.

Individuals can apply for the Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant through the MDHEWD State Financial Aid Portal. Applications must be submitted to MDHEWD no later than May 15, 2027 to be considered for the 2026-2027 academic year. Additionally, students must file a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to be considered for the award. Visit the Federal Student Aid website to learn more and to file a FAFSA.

For more information about Fast Track, including eligibility requirements and a list of participating institutions and programs, visit the MDHEWD website.

About the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development: The department works to empower Missourians with the skills and education needed for success. More information about MDHEWD can be found at https://dhewd.mo.gov or by following MDHEWD’s social media accounts.