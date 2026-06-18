Route E in Bollinger County Reduced for Pavement Repairs
SIKESTON—Route E in Bollinger County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.
This section of roadway is located from Route TT to the Bollinger County Line.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, June 22 through Thursday, June 25 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
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