New girders to be set overnight next week on Providence Road overpass in Columbia

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The new Missouri Route 163 (Providence Road) overpass in Columbia is taking shape as construction hits a major milestone next week with the installation of girders. In conjunction with this work, the westbound on-ramp and both eastbound ramps will also close for several months – the westbound off-ramp from Interstate 70 is currently closed.

Overnight July 27-29, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly, construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation anticipate placing the girders for the new Providence Road bridge over I-70. For the safety of drivers, the interstate will narrow to one lane in each direction, and rolling roadblocks will be used to safely place these large beams, which will support the driving surface of the new bridge. These brief stoppages, coordinated with law enforcement, are expected for eastbound traffic overnight Monday, July 27, and for westbound traffic overnight Tuesday, July 28 and Wednesday, July 29.

Additionally, crews plan to close both eastbound ramps and the westbound on-ramp for several months starting July 27. Drivers will need to use an alternate route, such as using the ramps at Missouri Route 763 (Range Line Street) to access and exit I-70. The off-ramp from westbound I-70 to Providence Road closed May 29 and is expected to remain closed throughout the construction of the new bridge.

Motorists are advised to slow down, use extra caution, and follow posted signs and traffic control devices.

All work is weather-permitting and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

This work is part of one project in MoDOT’s Statewide Improve I-70 Program, Improve I-70: Rocheport to Columbia, which will add a third lane of travel in each direction to the 14-mile stretch of I-70 between the Missouri River Bridge at Rocheport and approximately U.S. Route 63 in Columbia. This $441 million fixed-cost contract includes new pavement on all three lanes of I-70 and will also make interchange improvements at Route J/O, Midway (Route 40), Stadium Blvd., Business Loop 70, Providence Rd., Rangeline St., and U.S. Route 63.

Missouri’s FY2024 budget, approved through the state legislative process and governor provides, $2.8 billion in General Revenue to build a third lane of I-70 across the state. The program will plan, design, construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and add a third lane in each direction on nearly 200 miles of I-70, from Blue Springs to Wentzville. For more information on the Improve I-70 Program and to sign up for program e-mails, visit http://www.modot.org/improvei70.

For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org. To receive the latest statewide news and text alerts, signup for e-updates.

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