Route VV in Howell County Reduced for Pavement Repairs

Route VV in Howell County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route 63 to Route PP near Brandsville, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place from Monday, Aug. 8 through Thursday, Aug. 13 from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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