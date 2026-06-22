Arnica to Showcase  Agentic Software Development Governance Vision at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2026

Company to preview Arnica Code Review as enterprises face mounting governance, accountability and operational challenges from AI-generated software development

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arnica , the governance and security platform for the Agentic Development Lifecycle, today announced it will participate as a Diamond Sponsor and exhibitor at OWASP Global AppSec EU 2026 , where the company will preview Arnica Code Review , a new product designed to help organizations govern and secure AI-generated code at the review layer, in addition to the secure-by-default capability it introduced earlier this year. The company will be exhibiting at booth #D2 from June 25-26 at the Austria Center in Vienna, Austria, where media and prospective customers can see Arnica Code Review firsthand.As enterprise adoption of AI coding agents accelerates, organizations are facing a growing governance gap. AI agents are generating code at a volume and velocity that legacy security and development workflows were never designed to absorb-creating review bottlenecks, fragmented tooling, escalating remediation backlogs, and mounting accountability risk as AI-generated code moves toward production without adequate oversight.At OWASP Global AppSec EU 2026, Arnica will showcase its vision for governing the Agentic Development Lifecycle, demonstrating how security policy, developer accountability, and workflow intelligence can be embedded directly into AI coding workflows-rather than applied reactively after code has already reached review."90% of software will be delivered to production without a human in the loop in the near future-the question is whether organizations will have the governance infrastructure, accountability, and evidence in place when that happens," said Nir Valtman, co-founder and chief executive officer at Arnica. "The industry does not need more alerts. It needs governance, accountability, and workflow orchestration that enables organizations to generate secure code by default."The company's presence at OWASP EU will center on several major themes shaping the future of AI-native software security:· AI-generated code requires governance and accountability across the entire development lifecycle· Secure-by-default development must replace reactive scanning models· Triage-first review workflows protect the scarcest resource in modern AppSec: reviewer attention· AI security operations must remain economically scalable as code generation accelerates· Human-in-the-loop evidence - not just scanning coverage - is the new compliance imperative for AI-assisted developmentAs part of the conference, Arnica will provide select media, analysts and prospective enterprise customers with an early preview of Arnica Code Review. Unlike traditional AppSec tools that scan code after it is written, Arnica Code Review governs the AI coding lifecycle at the review layer-classifying pull requests before a human reviewer ever sees them, automatically surfacing security-relevant changes, and generating a digitally signed review record for every PR as built-in compliance evidence. Arnica Code Review is also the first code review solution to bring security analysis and code quality assessment into a single triage decision, so teams spend time on what matters without sacrificing coverage.The company will also demonstrate how enterprises can apply governance and workflow intelligence to reduce unnecessary scanning costs, prioritize remediation efforts, and scale AI-assisted development more efficiently.OWASP's recently published Top 10 for Agentic Applications 2026 formally catalogues the security risks unique to agentic code generation-including agent goal hijacking, tool misuse, and identity abuse-validating the need for purpose-built governance frameworks. OWASP Global AppSec EU 2026 brings together security leaders, developers, researchers and enterprise technology teams to discuss the latest advancements in application security, secure software development and emerging cyber risk.For more information about Arnica's platform for governing the Agentic Development Lifecycle, visit www.arnica.io ###About ArnicaArnica is the governance and security platform for the Agentic Development Lifecycle. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Arnica helps enterprises govern AI-generated code at the source-through pipelineless, developer- and AI-native workflows that embed security policy, developer accountability, and remediation intelligence directly into modern development operations. Arnica is named in the Forrester Agentic Development Security Tools Landscape Q2 2026 and the Gartner Hype Cycle for Platform Engineering 2026. For more information, visit www.arnica.io

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