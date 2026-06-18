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COMMENT PERIOD ANNOUNCED FOR POTENTIAL THIRD DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL COMMISSIONER

Posted: June 18, 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Third District Criminal Commissioner Nominating Committee submits the following names for public comment: Melissa Stirba, Breanne Miller, Paul Farr.  Anyone wishing to make a comment regarding the following in relation to the potential appointment of the Criminal Commissioner position may do so within the next 10 days by sending an email to markp@utcourts.gov.

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COMMENT PERIOD ANNOUNCED FOR POTENTIAL THIRD DISTRICT COURT CRIMINAL COMMISSIONER

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