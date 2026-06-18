Bridge rehabilitation project begins in Greene County

CULPEPER – Virginia Department of Transportation state forces bridge crew will close a portion of Route 627 (Bacon Hollow Road) in Greene County beginning Monday, July 6, for bridge rehabilitation work over Roach River.

The road will be closed to through traffic between Route 615 (Evergreen Church Road) and Route 614 (Broken Back Mountain Road) while crews complete the work. The closure is expected to remain in place through Sept. 11, 2026, weather permitting.

The project will replace the superstructure, which includes replacing the steel beams and timber deck with concrete beams. The project also will work on the substructure of the bridge.

Signs will guide motorists along the approximately four-mile-long detour route using Route 615 (Evergreen Church Road) and Route 810 (Dyke Road).

Message boards will be placed ahead of time along Bacon Hollow Road to notify motorists in advance of the upcoming closure. Access to driveway entrances and mailboxes within the closure area will be maintained for residents.

The original structure over Roach River was built in 1932 and was rebuilt in 1981.

A recent VDOT traffic count indicates that approximately 380 vehicles use the bridge each day.

Drivers should use caution when traveling near the work zone and follow posted detour signs. All work is weather permitting.

Local updates about conditions in VDOT’s Culpeper District are posted to X.com/VaDOTCulp and the Culpeper District Facebook page.

Current traffic conditions, VDOT’s statewide network of traffic cameras, and other travel information are available on the 511 Virginia website, the free 511 mobile app, or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT’s Culpeper District includes the counties of Albemarle, Culpeper, Fauquier, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The independent city of Charlottesville maintains its own roads.